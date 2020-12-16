Who are the highest paid Twitch streamers in the world?

The days when moms and dads were able to tell their kids that they’d never be able to make a living playing video games are long gone. That’s largely because of Twitch, the live streaming platform launched nearly 10 years ago that has become a cultural phenomenon, long since eclipsing the service it was meant to be a spin-off from (does anyone even remember justin.tv?).

Now a subsidiary of Amazon, Twitch is so big – over 2 million streamers broadcast every month – that it’s made worldwide stars of some of its users and they’ve been able to rake in the cash through advertisements, paid subscriptions and donations from fans.

CashNetUSA did some research to find out who the biggest earners on Twitch are and just how much they’re making. Get ready to be jealous.

The highest-paid Twitch star by some way is xQcOW, a Canadian gamer also known to his parents as Félix Lengyel. He used to be a professional Overwatch player but got released due to a few controversies in his fledgling career.

That hasn’t held him back though, because he’s currently earning around $1,984,001 from his Twitch streams, mostly thanks to his 55,246 subscribers who net him $1,595,167 a year.

Subscribers are also the main source of income for the second highest-earning Twitch star, NICKMERCS, AKA Nick Kolcheff. He’s the number one streamer for Call of Duty and his subscribers pay him an incredible $1,373,397 a year.

The study shows that Twitch is still dominated by male streamers when it comes to bringing in the money, with Pokimane (Imane Anys) from Canada the highest-earned female streamer.

She’s well-known in the League of Legends and Fortnite worlds and makes $550,060 a year, which may be a lot less than her highest-earning male counterparts but still isn’t bad for a job where you play video games all day.

You can find out more about the biggest Twitch stars and their earning power here.