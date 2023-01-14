**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Vikings: Valhalla season 2**

Joining series regulars, there is a host of new talent joining the cast of Vikings: Valhalla season 2 on Netflix and we introduce you to Mariam and actor Hayat Kamille.

Fans of the spin-off series will be thrilled to hear that a third season has already been green-lit by Netflix, which was announced alongside the show’s season 2 renewal.

Created by Jeb Stuart for Netflix, Valhalla is a direct sequel to History’s Vikings, set 100 years after. The spin-off describes the tension between the Vikings and the English during the start of the Viking Age and stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Bradley Freegard, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Who is Mariam in Vikings: Valhalla season 2?

Mariam is introduced as an astronomer from Constantinople, who now researches stars and meteors in the North.

First appearing in season 2 episode 3, Mariam saved Leif from the cold in Novgorod and the pair later enter into a romantic relationship.

Mariam gave Leif his first look at a book, observing her book of ideas, and she is later found out to be a Muslim in episode 4 while they traveled to Constantinople.

Meet Hayat Kamille

In addition to joining the Vikings: Valhalla season 2 cast, Hayat Kamille’s acting career began back in 2012 when she was involved in a series of short films.

The actor’s first mainstream roles were in the 2016 television shows Tyrant and Letters from Baghdad, preceding a role credited as ‘voice talent’ in Ubisoft’s 2017 game Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Kamille also had a small role in the show, Ransom, and appeared in Kenneth Branagh’s murder mystery film series entries, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, playing two different characters.

How many episodes in Vikings: Valhalla season 2?

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 has eight episodes on offer, matching the episode count of its freshman season.

Each installment lasts between 44–59 minutes in length and all episodes dropped at the same time on January 13, 2023.

Below, we have included an episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: The Web of Fate

Episode 2: Towers of Faith

Episode 3: Pieces of the Gods

Episode 4: The Thaw

Episode 5: Birth and Rebirth

Episode 6: Leap of Faith

Episode 7: Pecheneg

Episode 8: The Reckoning

