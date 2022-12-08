Everyone’s favorite elf has returned just in time for Christmas and we confirm who plays Bernard in The Santa Clauses.

The Disney Plus series is a direct sequel to The Santa Clause 3 and the synopsis reads: “Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever…With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Showrun by Jack Burditt, directed by Jason Winer, and based on The Santa Clause by Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick, The Santa Clauses is a sequel to 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and features returning stars Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz.

The Santa Clauses Chapter 5 Recap

20 years after The Santa Clause 2, fans of the festive franchise finally got closure for North Pole elf Bernard, who returned to the spotlight.

After being absent from The Santa Clause 3, it was revealed that Bernard left the North Pole to be with a partner, saying: “I met someone. A human. So I made the jump and gave up eternal youth.”

As it turns out, the human he gave up eternity for was Oscar-winner Dame Vanessa Redgrave.

Who Plays Bernard in The Santa Clauses? – Meet David Krumholtz

Bernard is played by returning actor David Krumholtz in Disney Plus’ The Santa Clauses, who also played Bernard in The Santa Clause and The Santa Clause 2.

The actor’s 20-year age difference is then perfectly explained by the fact Bernard gave up eternal youth.

In addition to The Santa Clause franchise, Krumholtz is also known for his comedy role in 1999’s 10 Things I Hate About You and for portraying genius Charlie in the show Numb3rs.

How Many Episodes are in The Santa Clauses

The Santa Clauses is confirmed to have six episodes within its run and no second season is expected because it has been billed as a miniseries.

The show debuted with a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and the final episode will air on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – eleven days before Christmas.

Below, we have outlined the show’s full release schedule:

Chapter One: Good To Ho – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood – November 23, 2022

– November 23, 2022 Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause – November 30, 2022

– November 30, 2022 Chapter 5: Across the Yule-Verse – December 7, 2022

– December 7, 2022 Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember – December 14, 2022

The Santa Clauses is now streaming on Disney Plus.

