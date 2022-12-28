The 1996 version of Matilda is still a treasured movie on our nostalgia list, and we’re still full, 26 years later, from the chocolate cake consummation. We introduce you to the actor playing Bruce Bogtrotter in 2022’s Matilda the Musical.

The live-action musical is currently serving its cinema debut at the moment worldwide, where it will honor the traditional 90-day run. Netflix US is also showing the 2022 adaptation, however, the UK will not receive the musical on the platform until the summer of 2023.

Directed by Matthew Warchus with a screenplay by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical is based on the 2011 stage musical of the same name by Warchus, Kelly, and Tim Minchin, which, in turn, is based on the 1988 novel by Dahl.

Who is Bruce Bogtrotter?

Bruce Bogtrotter is a fellow student of Matilda’s at Crunchem Hall Elementary School and is originally described as a being an overweight 11-year-old.

After being caught stealing a slice of chocolate cake from Miss Trunchbull, the headmistress decides to punish him by making him eat an 18-inch chocolate cake in front of the entire school.

When he begins to struggle, his peers decide to cheer him on and their support leads him to victory, resulting in Miss Trunchbull hitting a silver plate over his head.

In the on-stage musical, however, Bruce is a skinny kid who is also subject to the cake-eating punishment, and instead of being hit over the head with a plate, he is sent to the chokey for succeeding in Miss Trunchbull’s trial.

Who Plays Bruce in Matilda the Musical? Meet Charlie Hodson-Prior

Bruce Bogtrotter is played by Charlie Hodson-Prior in 2022’s Matilda the Musical.

This is the first live-action acting role for Hodson-Prior, however, the young star did play Gavroche on the Les Misérables tour.

Hodson-Prior could be seen attending the red carpet event for Matilda the Musical with co-stars Alisha Weir and Winter Jarrett, donning a black suit with a bow tie.

Meet the Cast of Matilda the Musical

Emma Thompson, known for her notable roles in Harry Potter and Love Actually, is playing the ruthless headmistress Miss Trunchbull in the musical, alongside Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Lashana Lynch as teacher Miss Honey.

Newcomer Alisha Weir has only accumulated a few performances since 2018, including a role in the TV series Darklands, joining Hodson-Prior and many other actors from the film in fulfilling their first live-action roles.

Below, we have listed the full cast of Matilda the Musical:

Alisha Weir – Matilda Wormwood

– Matilda Wormwood Lashana Lynch – Miss Jennifer Honey

– Miss Jennifer Honey Emma Thompson – Miss Agatha Trunchbull

– Miss Agatha Trunchbull Stephen Graham – Mr Harry Wormwood

– Mr Harry Wormwood Andrea Riseborough – Mrs Wormwood

– Mrs Wormwood Sindhu Vee – Mrs Phelps

– Mrs Phelps Lauren Alexandra – Acrobat

– Acrobat Carl Spencer – Magnus

– Magnus Katherine Kingsley – Young Agatha Trunchbull

– Young Agatha Trunchbull Charlie Hodson-Prior – Bruce Bogtrotter

– Bruce Bogtrotter Rei Yamauchi Fulker – Lavender

– Lavender Meesha Garbett – Hortensia

– Hortensia Winter Jarrett-Glasspool – Amanda Thripp

– Amanda Thripp Matt Henry – Doctor

