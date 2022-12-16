Movies & Television

Who Plays Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water? Meet Jack Champion

By Jo Craig

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CINEMA-AVATAR
Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

It’s time to take a trip to the silver screen ocean in the franchise’s anticipated sequel this weekend and we introduce you to who plays Spider in Avatar 2: Jack Champion.

The Way of Water has a reputation to uphold considering its predecessor remains the highest-grossing film to date and the sequel has to make $2 billion at the box office in order to make a profit.

Directed by James Cameron with a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, Avatar: The Way of Water serves as the long-anticipated sequel to the 2009 feature, based on a story the writers created with Josh Friedman and Shame Salerno.

Who is Spider?

Miles Socorro, nicknamed Spider, is a human in Avatar 2 who was born and orphaned in Hell’s Gate before Jake adopted him.

Spider has four siblings, Neteyam, Lo’ak, Tuktirey, and Kiri, the latter of which he is the closest to, however, his relationship with Neytiri is rocky because he is the biological son of RDA Security Operations commander Colonel Miles Quaritch.

The character was introduced in the comic book, Avatar: The High Ground and Spider thrives in his natural habitat but carries the guilt of the humans’ tyranny on Pandora.  

Who Plays Spider in Avatar 2? Meet Jack Champion

American actor Jack Champion plays Spider in Avatar 2.

Champion has performed in a relatively small capacity since his career kickstarted in 2015 with an uncredited role in Insurgent.

The actor has since starred in shows Under the Dome, Gone, and even played “Kid on Bike” in Avengers: Endgame.

Champion is already confirmed to be in Avatar 3 and Avatar 4, alongside his role as Evan in the upcoming Scream 6.

Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

Where to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water is releasing as a cinema exclusive, meaning the only place you’ll be able to watch the sequel will be in theatres.

Since Avatar 2’s distributor, 20th Century Studios, sits under Walt Disney Studios’ umbrella, this means the sequel will come to Disney Plus in 2023.

Cameron has already confirmed that Avatar 3 is expected to release in December 2024, followed by a fourth and fifth film.

Avatar: The Way of Water – Cr. 20th Century Studios UK, YouTube.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theatres worldwide.

