Who Want a FREE Fortnite T-Shirt?

Happy New Year, everyone! It’s time to score a freebie again, and this time, we’re giving away a Fortnite t-shirt of your choice from TV Store Online’s collection.

Fortnite addicts enthusiasts, this is your chance to add a new item to your geeky wardrobe.

TV Store Online’s Fortnite collection features adult and teen sizes, with four designs.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Whether you feel like dancing or chomping on a burger, there’s something for you.🤪

So, how do you get a free Fortnite t-shirt?

Join the giveaway below. If you win, you get to pick whichever design you want, and the tee will be delivered straight to your door. As long as you’re in the US.

You can send your entries from today, January 16, through January 23 (Wednesday). The winner will be announced on January 24 (Thursday).

Make sure you check out TV Store Online for the latest in geeky t-shirts.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ TvStoreOnline/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ TVStoreOnline

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ TVStoreOnline/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ tvstoreonline/

Tweet once to get an entry and unlock other options. Want even more? Tweet once a day, every day, to get more entries.

Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

