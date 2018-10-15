Yes, we’re totally on a giveaway roll.

We guess it’s because of the Halloween spirit…people are just wanting to give away stuff!

No one’s complaining, though, right?

So, this week, we’re giving a Venom logo t-shirt from our friends at USA Jacket.

Simple yet unmistakably Venom. Made of quality cotton, this geeky t-shirt has villain’s logo on the chest and quarter sleeves.

It’s meant for everyday wear, but if you’re feeling extra lazy, you can use it as your Halloween costume.

If you feel like putting in a bit more work on your Halloween costume, or you simply want to add to your geeky wardrobe, check out the Halloween shop or leather jackets.

And because we want to enable help you, we’re going to make this easy…tweet or comment, and you get the chance to get the Venom logo t-shirt for free. The more you tweet, the more entries you get.

The giveaway runs from today through October 21, Sunday. The winner will be announced on October 22, Monday.

The giveaway is open to residents of the US only.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

