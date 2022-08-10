Will Better Call Saul get a Season 7?

Saul Goodman’s saga is near its end as Better Call Saul Season 6 will release its final episode on Monday, August 15, 2022. Now, fans want to know whether we will get a Season 7 of the fan-favorite TV Series.

Better Call Saul came with the first season on February 8, 2015, and till now, the crime drama has given us six incredible seasons. The show’s first five seasons included ten episodes each, but the sixth season came in two parts with thirteen episodes in total.

As fans worldwide wait to see how Season 6 of Better Call Saul ends, they are also eager to know if the show is renewed for a new season.

Better Call Saul | Series Trailer | Netflix BridTV 3856 Better Call Saul | Series Trailer | Netflix 835951 835951 center 32600

Will there be a Season 7 for Better Call Saul?

Unfortunately, Better Call Saul won’t be returning with a new season. Showrunner Vince Gilligan had already confirmed that the sixth season would be the final season of Better Call Saul after the premiere of Season 5.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter (via Mirror), Gilligan stated:

“It’s going to be awesome and the Hollywood Reporter and other wonderful journalistic outlets are going to be having articles about which one had the better ending, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and I bet you folks are going to say Better Call Saul.”

5 days until the last Better Call Saul episode ever. Crying already pic.twitter.com/Z5zIKhfDAn — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) August 10, 2022

However, for now, we can say that it’s only the end for Better Call Saul, and that doesn’t mean the Breaking Bad universe is ending too.

Both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have been incredibly successful for AMC. So, it would not be crazy to assume that the network would want Vince and Peter to come up with another spin-off set in the same universe. In fact, that’s what the President of Entertainment and AMC Studios wants.

In an interview with Variety (via Mirror), Dan McDermott said that he hopes to get a call from Vince regarding another idea that would keep the Breaking Bad universe alive. But for now, let’s just say that it’s the end of the road for Better Call Saul, for now at least.