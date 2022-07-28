Is the light novel or manga for the Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World series available to read online in English?

We are now a third of the way through the 2022 Summer slate and fans around the world have likely chosen the series that they will stick with until the Fall.

One of the most talked-about anime of the new slate is Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World, the Isekai harem series from Studio Passione, the team behind Mieruko-chan and Interspecies Reviewers.

However, many viewers are now curious as to whether the original Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World light novel or manga series that the anime is adapting, is available to read online in English.

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World manga

The Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World series actually started as a light novel series, written by Shachi Sogano and illustrated by Shikidouji.

The light novel series began serialisation back in 2012 on the user-generated novel publishing Shosetsuka ni Naro website, before later being acquired by Shufunotomo.

A manga version, with Issei Hyoju replacing Shikidouji as the artist, was then serialised in Kadokawa Shoten’s shonen manga magazine Monthly Shonen Ace from April 2017.

As of July 2022, 12 complete volumes of the light novel and 8 complete Tankobon volumes of the Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World manga have been published in Japan – but is the series available to English readers?

Will we ever get an English manga release?

Sadly, there is no official English publication of either the Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World light novel or manga, nor has any major publication revealed plans to serialise the series.

Whilst there are plenty of illegal websites where you can find available English-translated chapters of Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World, fans should note that these are not official publications and accessing them on your device comes with its own risks.

The good news is that if Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World’s anime continues to be successful, we could see a publication such as Viz, Seven Seas or Yen Press pick up the series for an English publication.

Yen Press in particular already has several Isekai harem manga series available in English that are notably similar to Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World, such as Tales of Wedding Rings. Whereas Seven Seas also have the likes of How Not to Summon a Demon Lord and Zero’s Familiar available to read in English.

Overall, if Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World sees significant increases in manga and light novel sales domestically in Japan, it remains highly likely that a publisher will acquire the English distribution rights – especially if the anime returns for a second season in 2023.

How many episodes are in the anime?

As confirmed by the DVD Blu-Ray boxset details, season 1 of the Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World anime series will consist of 12 total episodes.

The series is currently scoring a 3.7/5 on Crunchyroll Reviews, 66% on Anilist and 3.6/10 on Anime Planet, but with impressive ratings of 7.03/10 and 8/10 seen across MyAnimeList and IMDB respectively.

Barring any last-minute alterations to either the domestic or international schedule, remaining episodes of Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World will premiere on the following dates:

Episode 5 – Wednesday, August 3 rd

Episode 6 – Wednesday, August 10 th

Episode 7 – Wednesday, August 17 th

Episode 8 – Wednesday, August 24 th

Episode 8 – Wednesday, August 31 st

Episode 9 – Wednesday, September 7 th

Episode 10 – Wednesday, September 14 th

Episode 11 – Wednesday, September 21 st

Episode 12 – Wednesday, September 28th

