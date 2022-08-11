Will Locke & Key get a season 4?

Locke & Key is considered one of the best comic book-to-screen adaptations. Now, when Locke & Key Season 3 has concluded, fans wonder whether the Locke family will return with a Season 4.

Netflix revealed the end of the Locke & Key franchise in April 2022, but fans are still not ready to lose hope as they feel that several plotholes in the story are left unanswered. Well, here, we have shed some light on the fate of the hit series. So, if you are intrigued to learn about the future of Locke & Key, you have landed at the right place.

Locke & Key 3 | Final Season Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11053 Locke & Key 3 | Final Season Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/PX-t1wYNtBs/hqdefault.jpg 1071970 1071970 center 32600

Is Locke & Key renewed for a Season 4?

Sadly, Locke & Key will not return with a new season as the creators decided to call it off with the third season. On April 6, 2022, Netflix’s official Instagram account showcased several pictures from the show’s third season and captioned it as – YOUR FIRST LOOK at the 3rd and final season of Locke & Key – coming later this year.

Apart from this, speaking to DEADLINE, the showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill revealed:

Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion.

The duo also shared that they feel obliged to get a chance to bring Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s story to life exactly the way they wanted.

Locke and Key season 3 the final season is out on Netflix now. pic.twitter.com/vMAF8eWVAg — ? ???????? ? (@Pauliyed_) August 10, 2022

Seeing the excellent response for Locke & Key Season 1, the streaming giant approached the showrunners to plan the further seasons. So, when the first season premiered on Netflix, Season 2 was announced within one year, and then the same year, fans were thrilled to get the announcement of the next season. However, that’s all we’ll get from Locke & Key.

Generally, the shows on Netflix end after three seasons unless it’s a Stranger Things or Never Have I Ever style show. However, Locke & Key isn’t as famous as the shows mentioned above. So, it makes sense that the creators wanted to end the show with only three seasons. However, the good thing is that, unlike canceled Netflix shows, Locke & Key received a fitting ending to the story.