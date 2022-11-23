Rian Johnson is back with another whodunnit just in time for Christmas, because there’s no better way to eat your festive leftovers than in front of a good mystery. We discuss Knives Out 3 possibilities and reveal where you can watch Glass Onion.

Glass Onion is not a direct sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, but it does see the return of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc. Rian Johnson is recreating a similar series to Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot franchise.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the American murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is presented as a standalone sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, starring a new ensemble including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Will There Be a Knives Out 3?

Yes, Knives Out 3 has already been confirmed thanks to a deal made by Netflix in March 2021. While it will be a sequel within the Knives Out universe, it will likely be titled something different similar to Glass Onion.

Netflix paid $469 million for the rights to two standalone sequels, meaning Knives Out 3 will also release on the platform upon its debut.

On top of a unique title, the third Knives Out movie is also likely to star a new cast with a new murder to solve, but Craig’s detective is expected to lead the investigation once again.

Knives Out 3 Release Window

In order to predict Knives Out 3’s release window, we have to take a look back at the previous release schedule for its predecessors.

Knives Out began filming in October 2018 and wrapped in December of the same year, releasing one year later in November 2019.

Following a similar pattern, Glass Onion began filming in June 2021 and wrapped in September of the same year, preceding a November 2022 release.

If Knives Out 3 follows a similar schedule, we can expect filming to begin in the summer of 2023 and premiere in late 2024.

Production likely skipped 2020 because of the pandemic, otherwise, we may have been gearing up to watch the third movie next year.

Where to Watch Glass Onion

Glass Onion is currently in theaters worldwide as of today, Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

The sequel will also be streaming on Netflix on December 23, 2022, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

The sequel will be serving a precise one-week limited theatrical release at the end of November and interested parties will have to wait an additional three weeks before it then arrives on the streaming platform.

Glass Onion is confirmed to have a runtime of two hours and 19 minutes and the BBFC has also rated the film a 12A in the UK and a PG-13 in the United States.

