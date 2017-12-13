Win a $100 Coupon for DEJAPAN – All Things Anime and More!

Did you guys enjoy the last two Star Wars giveaways?

If you didn’t win, don’t worry. We’re not done yet.

While this week’s giveaway isn’t really Star Wars-focused, we believe most of you are going to be just as happy.

We’ve partnered up with DEJAPAN to give you a $100 coupon.

Are you thinking, “DE- what?”

Let’s clear that up, then.

DEJAPAN is a Japan proxy shopping service based in Osaka. They help people buy from Japanese websites, in English, with their own card or PayPal for international delivery. Searching the site brings up results from Rakuten, Amazon Japan, Yahoo! Shopping, Premium Bandai, and Yahoo! Auctions. Items from other sites can be ordered via a request form.

The site search works in English or Japanese. And there’s a LOT of stuff to find, so whether you’re into anime, Japanese snacks, beauty and skincare, weird t-shirts, or whatever, chances are you’ll find something you love.

How does it work?

Customers order items via the website and pay. DEJAPAN then buys the items from the original sites/auctions on your behalf. Everything’s sent to their warehouse in Osaka, where they check orders and prep them for international delivery. Customers then pay the shipping cost, and the orders are sent back out to their address.

DEJAPAN doesn’t charge a service fee or commission on items like some other proxies do. (Other optional fees may apply.) Plus, they offer multiple delivery methods at competitive rates. Their FedEx prices to the US and Canada recently dropped, for example.

There are several native English speakers on their content and customer service teams to help with any questions… and with working out particularly weird Google translations. (You know how weird they can get!)

DEJAPAN’s got an English-language blog, Twitter account, Facebook page, Instagram account, and Reddit account – all regularly updated.

What can you find on DEJAPAN?

As we said, LOTS. Here’s a bunch you’d find interesting.

As you can see, their prices are in yen (they’re a Japanese service, yeah?). So the winner of this giveaway will be receiving a coupon in yen, equal to $100 (the yen amount will depend on the exchange rates at the time the code is issued).

The giveaway

There’ll be 1 winner.

To join, you need to create a DEJAPAN account. Note that this is free.

Because there are 2 payment steps in the order process, DEJAPAN will provide 1 coupon code for each step.

The 2 coupons will be worth $50 each (again, take note of the exchange rate mentioned above) and valid for 2 months from the issue date.

The 1st payment/coupon is for the item(s), and any optional extras chosen at checkout.

The 2nd payment/coupon is for the international shipping, domestic shipping (if it applied to any items), and optional charges (like packing options and combining items/orders into 1 delivery).

All DEJAPAN customers should check the prohibited items list before attempting to order anything.

The cart is split by ‘store’, by individual stores/sellers within Rakuten and Yahoo, etc. Amazon’s not affected.

Items from different sellers are processed separately at checkout. Item coupon can’t be split across multiple carts.

Once a coupon code’s entered, that coupon is used up. If the amount spent is less than the coupon value, there’s no remainder credit given.

The item coupon can’t be used on Yahoo! Auctions.

Any amount spent over the coupon values are the winner’s responsibility to pay. We can’t guarantee the shipping cost will be 100% covered by the shipping coupon.

Yeah – that’s long, we know. But please read it as it will help you when you use the coupons.

Now that we’ve got that done with, all you need to do is join the giveaway, which starts today and ends on December 17, Sunday. The winner will be announced on December 18, Monday.

Your main entry is a tweet, which unlocks other options so that you can get more entries. To rack up even more entries, tweet once a day, every day.

Here goes…good luck!

