How does your wallet/bank account/credit card balance look?

Forget I asked. I don’t want to bring you down so early in the week, so instead, let me share something that will cheer you up for sure. Unless you’re one of those who can’t stand Star Wars (do those people really exist?)

Last week, we gave away a Justice League hoodie.

This week, as a Cyber Monday/Black Friday hangover cure, we’re giving away a Last Jedi Hoodie from Film Jackets.

The weather is certainly perfect for hoodies and jackets, so I’m willing to bet that fans won’t say no to this Last Jedi Hoodie.

It’s made of cotton and polyester and is available from size XS to XXXL. It’s got two pockets, ribbed hem and cuffs and the zipper closure at the front. Since the hoodie normally costs $69, you’re really in for a treat if you win this giveaway!

However, if you want to go beyond the Star Wars universe and want other designs, Film Jackets won’t disappoint. They even have a Cyber Monday deal still going on – ends today, November 28 – where you’ll find jackets up to 56% off!

Don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t mind getting my hands on these.

Harley, of course.

And Wonder Woman.

How about some Deadpool?

Or maybe you prefer Dean Winchester.

There’s more – just go check out their deals before the day ends!

For now, enjoy the chance to win a Last Jedi hoodie (and spend not a single cent).

A few reminders.

The giveaway starts today, November 28 (Tuesday) and ends on December 3 (Sunday).

The winner will be announced on December 4 (Monday).

Only US residents qualify.

Unlock more entries upon tweeting.

You can tweet once a day, every day to earn more entries.

Good luck, and yes, may the Force be with you.

