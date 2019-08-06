Win The Iron Throne: Game of Thrones Monopoly Edition

One chapter ends and another begins for the chaotic isles of Westeros. Now that the Game of Thrones has been concluded, it’s time to forge stories of your own— and if family drama and intrigue is your cup of tea, then look no further than the Game of Thrones monopoly edition. Now, you can finally fight your family members for inheritance and even send them to a dungeon, all without consequences!

The Game of Thrones Monopoly edition has been out for a while now. However, we do feel the need to reintroduce you to the customized board game especially after Game of Thrones concluded in a polarizing manner. The board game pretty much has the rules of monopoly intact but with everything else in the style of Game of Thrones.

As usual, it’s designed for a minimum of two players and a maximum of six. Each of the six tokens is designed after the famous houses and factions vying for power and dominance in Westeros. Oh, and the White Walkers are also included if you’re feeling a little extra cold and calculating.

Moreover, the money is made in custom Westerosi gold and the Chance and Community Chest cards have been replaced with Valar Morgulis and Iron Throne cards.

You get to choose your factions or houses and compete for land, titles, princesses, or even dragons. Speaking of which, where are those dragons? Anyway, you might have to leave the kids out of this one as the recommended age for Game of Thrones monopoly edition is 18 and above. It’s an adult-themed show for the Seven Gods’ sake!

So, show them how you take what is rightfully yours! Make them pay their debts like a Lannister with the Game of Thrones monopoly edition… but keep your hands off your sister!

