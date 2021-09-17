September is indeed a special month for LOTR and The Hobbit fans everywhere. It is the month where we get to celebrate Tolkien Week and Hobbit Day. Basically, Tolkien Week is observed as the calendar week containing September 22 (also known as National Hobbit Day). This day happens to be the birthday of two of our favorite hobbits – Bilbo and Frodo Baggins.

This only means that we should honor the one and only J.R.R. Tolkien this week, right? Check out some of these wise Tolkien quotes that teach us about the world today. Believe me when I say, Tolkien has something to say about every life situation there is.

When you feel like you’re on a pointless, never-ending road…

This is his most popular quote to date, but it’s actually a fragment of a longer quote which goes:

“All that is gold does not glitter,

Not all those who wander are lost;

The old that is strong does not wither,

Deep roots are not reached by the frost.”

When it seems like greed and power are creeping in to tempt you…

“One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them.”

When you realize we don’t really have a lot of time in the world…

“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.”

When life feels like a riddle you can’t figure out…

“A box without hinges, key, or lid, yet golden treasure inside is hid.”

When you’re scared to take a risk…

“It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to.”

When you feel like you’re not making progress…

“Little by little, one travels far.”

When you’re feeling discouraged…

“Faithless is he that says farewell when the road darkens.”

On days you need to mind your own business…

“Do not meddle in the affairs of wizards, for they are subtle and quick to anger.”

When you need a reminder of where true happiness lies…

“If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.”

When you need to find the courage to do stuff…

“Courage is found in unlikely places.”

When you need a good cry…

“I will not say: do not weep; for not all tears are an evil.”

When you need to find the light at the end of the tunnel…

“May it be a light to you in dark places, when all other lights go out.”

When you’re too lazy to just get. the. job. done!

“It’s the job that’s never started as takes longest to finish.”

When life gives you something you didn’t ask for…

“There is nothing like looking, if you want to find something. You certainly usually find something, if you look, but it is not always quite the something you were after.”

When you feel like you got the raw end of a deal…

“Many that live deserve death. And some that die deserve life.”

When you need a little bit of encouragement…

“Where there’s life there’s hope.”

When you need the courage to do something that could backfire on you…

“Living by faith includes the call to something greater than cowardly self-preservation.”

Don’t always believe what people say…

“Fair speech may hide a foul heart.”

When you need a reason to dream BIG…

“A single dream is more powerful than a thousand realities.”

When you need a dose of reality…

“And some things that were not meant to be forgotten were lost.”

When you’re feeling sentimental (and romantic)…

“I would share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.”

When you need a little positivity…

“There is some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for.”

There is no place like home indeed…

“I feel that as long as the Shire lies behind, safe and comfortable, I shall find wandering more bearable: I shall know that somewhere there is a firm foothold, even if my feet cannot stand there again.”

When you need to appreciate life a bit more…

“It is no bad thing to celebrate a simple life.”

When you need to believe in the goodness in others…

“I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay, small acts of kindness and love.”

When you encouragement for better days ahead…

“Darkness must pass, a new day will come. And when the sun shines, it will shine out the clearer.”

When you need some motivation to make a change…

“Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.”