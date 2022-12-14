Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 Episodes 3 & 4 Release date and Time

Ahn So–Hee, Kang-Ji-Goo and Han Ji–Yeon are back with a bang in Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 after a year. The new season has already given us two outstanding episodes, and the crazy fans are on their toes to know when episodes 3 and 4 of the K-drama are getting released.

Work Later, Drink Now is a TVING original TV series that came with its first season on October 22, 2021, that ran until November 26, 2021. The storyline of the TV series has been written so beautifully that fans have craved another season since its conclusion. So, finally, the second season of the series came out after a long wait on December 9, 2022, with the first two episodes. Interestingly, the released episodes of the new season have already given the show explosive popularity among the fans by keeping it up to expectations.

When does Work Later, Drink Now episodes 3 & 4 release?

Work Later, Drink Now episodes 3 & 4 will release on Friday, December 16, 2022, on TVING at 10:30 PM KST. Fans outside Korea can watch the episodes on Viu following the below timings:

Eastern Timing- 8.30 AM

Greenwich Timing- 1:30 PM

Indian Timing- 7:00 PM

Australian Timing- 12:30 AM (December 17th)

What happened in the first two episodes of Work Later, Drink Now Season 2?

The second season of the K-drama marks the return of the alcoholic trio. Nothing has changed between them; their friendships are still the same as it was seen in the previous season. However, this time they are in a new place in the mountains. As the three girls are out of everyone’s sight, Kang-Book Goo makes efforts to locate the girls. After several attempts, he successfully finds them.

people keep complaining that they don't get women centric dramas but then they get THE trio which is a gem and they don't appreciate it. we as a community should tuning in work later drink now season 2. i'm just saying pic.twitter.com/bVpBezpGoa — Sel. (@hhyoguk) December 14, 2022

After that, we are taken to a flashback where we see how the three friends landed in the new location. Han Ji-Yeon packs up her bag and leaves home to enjoy one last time before starting the chemotherapy. Her friends did not have any idea about her whereabouts, so they stalked her social media profiles. Finally, their efforts pay them off, and they get to know Ji-Yeon’s location. Reaching there, they scold her for not telling them about all this.

Later, the three of them start living their lives to the fullest at the new place. One day when Ji-Yeon, Ahn So-Hee, and Kang Ji-Goo go to see Ji-Yoon’s doctor, they are happy to learn that the tumor in her breast has shrunk. So, they decide to go back to the woods and cure Ji-Yoon completely. After spending several days there, they went to her doctor again, and this time they got the best news. However, the doctor suggests Ji-Yeon come back to him once a year.

The news calls up for a celebration, so the three of them go to their old spot to get drunk together like the old times.