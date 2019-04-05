WWEsteros: Who Will Rule the Iron Throne?

People enjoy tales of daring, sport and the battle of good against evil. Fans of Game of Thrones know that they will be getting this and more when they watch the upcoming season 8 of Game of Thrones. However, one could also argue that the approaching Wrestlemania 35 event is also full of these things.

Each professional wrestler has their own character and some are considered heroes while others play the heel, and they have the ability to pull off incredible feats of strength and skill that many of us could only dream about. It is with these ideas in mind that Fun.com created the world of WWEsteros. Keep reading to see some of your favorite Game of Thrones characters reimagined as professional wrestlers!

ARYA STARK – A GIRL WITH NO NAME

Arya Stark is one tough cookie with a lot of potential. We’re excited to see Arya’s fighting style grow along with her.

BRIENNE OF TARTH – BRIENNE THE BEAUTY

Brienne is an absolute powerhouse. She certainly has the advantage in strength, but Brienne could dominate the women’s league if she continues to hone her skills.

CERSEI LANNISTER – THE LIONESS

The most ruthless heel in the women’s league, Cersei is a lady that the crowd loves to hate. She hopes to one day wear the belt along with her crown.

DAENERYS TARGARYEN – MOTHER OF DRAGONS

The Mother of Dragons might not be the most skilled fighter in the league, but she makes up for that with incomparable showmanship. Daenerys certainly knows how to work a crowd!

DAVOS SEAWORTH – THE ONION KNIGHT

Davos was a hero well before he joined WWEsteros as a professional wrestler. His unusual title, The Onion Knight, was granted to him when he smuggled onions and food to a besieged Storm’s End.

GREGOR CLEGANE – THE MOUNTAIN

The mountain is the most ruthless fighter in all of WWEsteros. His matches are full of illegal moves, but the referees aren’t about to be able to stop Gregor, and he uses that to his advantage.

HODOR & THE 3-EYED RAVEN

Hodor.

JAIME LANNISTER – KINGSLAYER

Against all odds, Jaime is back in the ring and better than ever with his golden hand. There are some special rules for his matches to make sure that Jaime doesn’t accidentally injure an opponent with his metal hand.

JON SNOW – THE WHITE WOLF

Jon Snow is the current face of WWEsteros, and why wouldn’t he be? He’s friendly, charming and the obvious crowd favorite. Jon also has a special booth for Ghost, who attends all of his matches.

JORAH MORMONT – THE ANDAL

WWEsteros nearly lost Jorah to a bout of greyscale, but he was thankfully cured by fellow fighter Samwell Tarly. Jorah now uses his WWEsteros status as an advocate for a charity organization that benefits others fighting greyscale.

KHAL DROGO – THE GREAT KHAL

Khal Drogo is an impressive fighter, and what is even more impressive is his ability to wrestle with his incredibly long hair. He also has a side hustle where he models men’s hair products.

MELISANDRE – THE RED WITCH

While Melisandre is one of the few league fighters capable of using magic, she is not allowed to use it to her advantage in her fights. Unbeknownst to many, she is one of the oldest fighters in WWEsteros.

THE NIGHT KING

So far, the Night King has yet to lose a match. The other league fighters dread the day they have to face him in the ring, but only time will tell if he gets to keep the champion’s belt.

OLENNA TYRELL – THE QUEEN OF THORNS

Sweet as honey but sharp as a rose’s thorns, Olenna is a sweet older woman with sound advice. She is a legend in her own right, and we all wish that she could be our grandmother.

ROBERT BARATHEON – THE USURPER

Robert used to be one of the best fighters in WWEsteros, but his lifestyle has finally caught up with him. He still has a loyal following, but many people are wondering when Robert will announce his retirement.

SAMWELL TARLY – SAM THE SLAYER

A learned man, Sam has many talents both in and outside of the ring. He is also one of the friendliest and most humble fighters, and he never refuses to give an autograph to his fans.

SANDOR CLEGANE – THE HOUND

Sandor is a very ruthless fighter. However, unlike his brother, The Hound doesn’t break all of the rules.

SANSA STARK – LITTLE BIRD

When Sansa began her career as a professional wrestler, fans were initially skeptical of the soft-spoken Stark sister. As she learned to embrace the sport, Sansa has proven that she has grit.

TYRION LANNISTER – THE HALF MAN

Tyrion is a bit of a wild card in the league. Love him or hate him, he dishes out some of the best one-liners. (He also throws some pretty wild after-parties!)

YGRITTE – KISSED BY FIRE

Her fighting style might be a little rough around the edges, but it works for Ygritte. When she’s not in the ring, Ygritte works with her own wildlife rescue organization.