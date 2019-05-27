One chapter ends and another begins for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) thanks to Avengers: Endgame. It was a fitting finale to Tony Stark (oops) and we’re just about ready to move on with the next big thing. With the progress between Fox and Disney regarding other Marvel intellectual properties, that next big thing for the MCU might actually be Xmen and Avengers.

First off, a little backstory is in order into why the Xmen and Avengers never got bundled up in Marvel Studios (a subsidiary of Disney). Much of the divide is all thanks to Marvel’s business practice of selling some of the rights to their characters to different studios. Spiderman was sold to Sony and the Xmen and the Fantastic Four were sold to 21st Century Fox. Hence, “Xmen and Avengers” was not legally possible… back then.

Spiderman was an exception– a smooth exception, thanks to Sony. However, Marvel Studios and 21st Century Fox deal for the Xmen has already inched to a done deal.

That means we might eventually see some of our favorite mutants in the MCU. It could still be a while before we see Xmen and Avengers side by side, much less an Xmen vs Avengers. Still, one of the most popular Avengers in the comic books ever was an X-man and with the current Avenger lineup looking partly vacant, we can hope that some of our most favorite mutants will make it into the Earth’s mightiest heroes social club.

Here are 10 we hope to see hopefully before we all migrate to Mars.

Kitty Pryde

Kitty is one of the most unique mutants ever and that’s saying something (all of them are pretty distinct). Her mutant powers, however, are quite a sight to behold and make her a nicely balanced character. She’s neither too strong nor too weak yet her specialties are still crucial for a team. By the way, she also once became a Guardian of the Galaxy and was actually the comic book husband of Peter Quill (a.k.a. Starlord). Move over Gamora.

Nightcrawler

This dude could make Doctor Strange obsolete– or at least one of his spells. Nightcrawler, for those who are not familiar with him, is a mutant named Kurt Wagner who was blessed (or cursed) with the power of teleportation. He has other abilities like enhanced reflexes and night vision but teleportation is where he shines at and he can be nigh uncatchable. The best part? He can take others with him and with a bit of practice, he can teleport pretty much anything with him in a 2 to 3-mile radius.

Jean Grey

While MCU’s Avengers already has the Scarlet Witch (a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff), introducing an unstable Jean Grey into the team could be interesting. Both have similar powers with Jean having an added bonus of telepathy while Wanda isn’t bound by science and reality. Jean could also fill in the role of another ticking time bomb for the Avengers similar to the Hulk. While her powers make her pretty much a god, she can also obliterate anyone and anything that gives her a headache.

Magneto

Avengers: Age of Ultron has already included two of Magneto’s children (Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver), so why not include him as well? Magneto regards himself as the most powerful mutant ever (yeah, sure) and while he often serves as the villain in Xmen, he can sometimes be an antihero. He has joined the Xmen before and it wouldn’t be out of character for him to also join the MCU’s good guys… until he decides they’re all beneath him.

Charles Xavier

All these new mutants pouring in from 21st Century Fox deal ought to cause quite a riot. If only there was someone who can unite them with reason… oh wait, that’s Charles Xavier’s job. He’s also known as Professor X and like Jean Grey or Magneto, he’s quite omnipotent. He’s one of the most powerful mutant telepaths. Professor X is not one for fighting, but his ability to control minds or locate them can prove invaluable to the Avengers. A little-known fact: Charles even sided with the Avengers in an Avengers vs X men arc after Jean Grey became too dangerous.

Cable

Since the MCU has already dabbled with time travel, they might as well bring in the most prominent time-traveler mutant in Marvel, Cable. His real name is Nathan Summers, son of Scott Summers (a.k.a. Cyclops) and Jean Grey. As such, he has some of Jean’s powers to a certain extent such as telepathy and telekinesis, plus he can use his psionic abilities to travel through time.

It’s too bad he received a massive physical and power downgrade in Deadpool 2 where he pretty much became an older and grumpier Winter Soldier. Maybe he’ll get an upgrade if they ever decide to bring him over to the MCU? We can only dream.

Rogue

There is no limit to Rogue’s power. She only needs a prolonged touch to both kill an enemy and steal what they have. At one point, she even stole Captain Marvel’s abilities and nearly killed her. Of course, the result was Rogue attaining all her powers and becoming one of Marvel’s most powerful superhero. Suffice to say, she probably could have defeated Thanos with just a touch. There are many things that can be done with Rogue’s powers in an Xmen and Avengers tie-up.

Storm

Ororo Munroe, a.k.a. Storm, has comic book history with two Avengers, namely Thor and Black Panther. Thor actually stole a kiss from Storm in order to pacify and incapacitate her. Black Panther, on the other hand, married Storm and she became the queen of Wakanda. For this, Storm became an important symbol in human-mutant harmony. Apart from that, Storm could also control the weather and as her name implies, create storms and other forces of nature with the help of the Earth’s energies.

Deadpool

There’s no shortage of comic relief superheroes in the Avengers but with Iron Man gone, things are bound to be gloomier. The Earth’s mightiest heroes might need some cheering up and Deadpool is the perfect answer to that. They can always beat him up or dismember him if he gets too annoying. Also, yes, Deadpool is Avenger material. It was Captain America himself who believed in Deadpool’s er, potential for self-control and heroism. You can bet he can avenge anything too… violently… in an R-18 way.

Wolverine

There he is, the mutant with the most colorful and commendable Avengers portfolio. Wolverine (a.k.a. James Howlett or Logan) is the everyman in any Avenger’s team he’s in. He’s no side-Avenger either, he has proven to be instrumental against the many enemies of the dream team from Skrulls to Ultron, and even in the comic book Civil War. Not to mention he’s arguably the most popular Xman, meaning him joining MCU’s Avengers is just a matter of time, bub.

