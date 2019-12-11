How many programming languages do you know? If you’ve been programming for a while, you probably know some variation of C, Java, JavaScript, Scala, and PHP. These programming languages are part of a great learning foundation. Scala, for example, will help you improve your thinking and code sense.

If you’ve chosen to continue learning new programming languages, you might know Python, Ruby, and some of the unique programming languages created by eCommerce platforms. If you haven’t ventured into the realm of eCommerce programming languages, it’s definitely worth considering. Many eCommerce programming languages are easy to learn when you have an existing foundation of knowledge.

Learning a new programming language is fun

Each new programming language comes with a unique set of challenges, but many of them overlap in some ways so you don’t have to start from scratch.

How many programming languages should you learn? As many as you want! You can never learn too many programming languages. Taking the time to master a rare and in-demand language will make you a highly sought-after asset and will benefit you and the clients you work for. When you know a variety of programming languages you’ll be a more versatile asset to any teams you work with.

How to choose new languages to learn

With a wide variety of available programming languages to choose from, where do you start? That depends on your goals.

Learning obscure languages that don’t get used often won’t benefit you financially, but if you’re just a nerd for programming, you’ll love the experience. However, if you’re looking to increase your value to future clients and companies, consider learning some of the popular eCommerce platform programming languages. People and businesses want customized storefronts and developers who know these languages are in high demand. For instance, Shopify front-end development has become wildly popular in the last few years.

Shopify customizations are in hot demand, which makes learning Liquid a wise investment. Liquid is Shopify’s special templating language that is used alongside HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Shopify’s Liquid is relatively easy to learn when you have existing programming knowledge since it uses syntax along with output, logic, and loops. Liquid also interacts with variables just like PHP.

Compared to complex languages, Liquid is limited, but it’s been designed that way intentionally. The simplicity allows you to create designs faster without having to know anything about the data in a particular store.

Find out what’s popular

Sometimes a programming language takes a back seat for a while before becoming popular. For example, Python didn’t become popular until around 2016 when it essentially replaced Java across college and university campuses. That doesn’t mean you need to ditch Java. However, if you want to stay ahead of the curve, learning Python will help you immensely.

Learning Python will add a powerful tool to your arsenal of languages. Python is extremely useful with expansive APIs, libraries, and frameworks. It’s also the preferred language for Machine Learning and Data Science – two innovative frontiers in technology that are only increasing in demand. If you’re bored with your current programming job, learning Python will open the door to working on more exciting projects in the realm of artificial intelligence and other interesting sectors.

Experimenting is great, but take some courses

The best way to learn is by doing, but make sure you take some professionally designed programming courses to learn new languages. Coursera.com offers free full-stack development courses, or you can pay for a full-stack development course from Hyperiondev.com or similar sites. If you’re interested in learning Python check out Udemy’s Machine Learning A-Z course.

Taking courses is essential to making sure you don’t miss anything critical that you might not learn on your own.

Have fun learning

If you’re excited about learning a language, dive right in to increase your skillset and your value to clients. However, you don’t need to use your skills for clients. You can use your new skills for your personal projects and snag small gigs on the side. If you have a particular project you want to create, talk to seasoned programmers to find out which language will best support your vision.

Whether you’re learning new languages to make more money or create a personal project, have fun and don’t stop learning.