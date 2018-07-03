Your Guide to Safe Torrenting

Want to watch the latest Marvel movie? Download World of Warcraft? You can do so through torrenting – BUT…

Torrenting is a method of downloading large files through a peer-to-peer (p2p) network with no centralized server. Unlike traditional downloading, which relies on a central server and has a single point of failure, torrenting allows users to connect to many different servers across the p2p network, simultaneously downloading different parts of the file at once.

There are a number of advantages to torrenting, specifically that it doesn’t rely on a single point of failure and is a fast and efficient way to download extremely large files that would normally take up a lot of bandwidth, like music or movies. It’s also free and, thanks to popular torrent sites, it’s often easy to find the download you’re looking for.

There’s a downside to torrenting, however, namely that the legality of downloading torrents is often murky. Specifically, if you’re downloading a piece of content that’s copyrighted — say, the new Deadpool — you may be accessing it illegally. Other downloads might be completely legal: for example, Blizzard Entertainment uses its own BitTorrent client to download Diablo III and other popular games.

