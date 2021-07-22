Be Ready for the Zombiecalypse With These Ultimate Survival Guides

We talk about the zombiecalypse in all its forms and talk about being ready for it, but have we really done much to be ready for when – not if – it comes? Here’s what you need: Ultimate Survival Guides.

A 22-item book bundle from Weldon Owen, Ultimate Survival Guides will prepare you for the worst. You know, when there is no internet. No electricity. No pizza for delivery.

Normally $209 in value, this bundle will only set you back at least $20. From life-saving skills (literally) to learning how to live in the wild to surviving like MacGyver…you’ll find these and more in this treasure trove.

If you’re interested only in fishing and camping, get ready to shell out all of $1 and get these:

CAMPING Guide: Skills You Need (Field & Stream)

FIELD & STREAM SKILLS GUIDE: FISHING

Want a bit more? Get 7 titles for at least $10 – the two above plus a bunch more on outdoor survival, winter survival, pandemic survival, and wilderness survival. PLUS the Official MacGyver Survival Manual. (You know you want it.)

For a little bit more, get 12 titles for at least $15.

Want to survive? Start reading now and give yourself a fighting chance. For as low as $1.

The Ultimate Survival Guides bundle is available for TWO more weeks.