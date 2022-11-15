1899 Season 1 Release date for Netflix

Coming from the creator of the Netflix Sci-fi television series Dark, 1899 Season 1 is getting closer to its release. Here, you’ll get information regarding its release date, cast, and what you can expect from the show.

The show was officially announced on November 13, 2018, and the pre-production began in the late 2020s. After that, the filming for the series finally began on May 3, 2021. Moreover, as the TV series already had a premiere of the first two episodes at the 47th Toronto International Film festival, fans worldwide look forward to learning the release date of the rest of the episodes for the streaming platform.

When will 1899 Season 1 release on Netflix?

Netflix’s original TV series, 1899 Season 1, will release for streaming on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET (Eastern Timing). The international audience must follow the below timings to track the TV show according to their regions:

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM (November 17th)

Central Timing- 2:00 AM (November 17th)

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM (November 17th)

Indian Timing- 1:30 PM (November 17th)

British Timing- 9:00 AM (November 17th)

European Timing- 7:00 PM (November 17th)

Philippines Timing- 4:00 AM (November 17th)

All eight episodes of the TV series will be dropped on Netflix on the same date, so you will not have to wait for the weekly episodes.

What is 1899 about?

The story of 1899 revolves around some European Migrants who are traveling to New York in a steam-powered ship. However, their journey becomes a nightmare when their ship comes across another ship on its way to the destination.

As we already know that the show is coming from the creators of Dark, we can expect a lot of mind-blowing twists from 1899. So far, we know that the show flaunts a thriller-horror theme. So, we can expect some supernatural aspects from the show. Either that or the show will take a different angle to catch the audience off-guard.

What we know is just a drop in the ocean.



From the creators of DARK, comes 1899 — their next mind-bending mystery. pic.twitter.com/W1DbDP7aHR — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2022

The trailer for the TV series was released on October 24, 2022, and the synopsis with the trailer reads:

“On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark.

The TV series cast includes Emily Beecham as the main protagonist Maura Franklin. Besides her, the supporting cast includes Maciej Musia?, Andreas Pietschmann, Aneurin Barnard, and Miguel Bernardeau.