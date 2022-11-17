1899 Season 1: Who is Maura Franklin and Who plays her?

The much-awaited Netflix original series 1899 has finally arrived on the streaming platform. Fans are showering the same amount of love they have given to the Dark series that was released on the platform a few years back.

1899 Season 1 starts with a woman in a psychiatric ward, and the next moment she is seen in the stream ship. Unfortunately, her room number is the same as her ward number in the hospital, telling us there’s a connection between the psych ward and the ship. The woman introduces herself as Maura Franklin, and with the introduction, we learn that the character couldn’t recall anything about her past. So, who is Maura Franklin in 1899, and who plays the character in the series?

Who is Maura Franklin in 1899 Season 1?

Maura Franklin is one of the main protagonists in 1899 Season 1. She is the first lady in the entire England who has studied medicine. She has a specialization in the human brain. When Maura onboarded Kerberos, she looked like a character who was hiding something from the world. Moreover, she knew that her brother was on the lost ship, Prometheus, and that’s why she was curious to know the ship’s whereabouts.

Besides this, Maura always looks at a letter that her brother had written her before his disappearance. Maura’s brother called her to New York through the letter, for which he knew she would take the Kerberos ship. On top of that, her brother included a news headline about Prometheus’ disappearance in the letter. So, it’s clear that Maura is right in the center of everything that’s happening on the ship, and her past plays a crucial role in all this.

Who plays Maura Franklin in the TV series?

The role of Maura Franklin is played by the English actress and singer Emily Beecham. She was first seen in Afterlife, the supernatural series that ran from September 2005 to November 2006.

What we know is just a drop in the ocean.



From the creators of DARK, comes 1899 — their next mind-bending mystery. pic.twitter.com/W1DbDP7aHR — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2022

Her best performances till now were seen in Into The Badlands (the AMC series) and the film Hail! Caesar. She has been awarded the Best Actress award at Cannes Film Festival for her work in Little Joe, a film that was released in 2019.