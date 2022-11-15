How Many Episodes are there in the Netflix series 1899?

The upcoming dark-toned TV series 1899 arrives on November 17, 2022, on Netflix, and fans are eager to know its episode count ahead of the official release.

1899 is an upcoming series that’s a perfect mixture of horror and mystery created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, creators of the Sci-fi Netflix originals titled Dark. Apart from them, the series involves some spectacular actors, including Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musia?, Anton Lesser, and others.

Moreover, 1899 is rated TV-MA, so only mature audiences can watch it. The rating is given to the TV series because it involves some brutal scenes and violence.

1899 | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 10326 1899 | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DS2_gsMdij4/hqdefault.jpg 1027496 1027496 center 32600

Netflix Originals 1899 Episode Count Explored

1899 comes with a total of eight episodes that will get released on Netflix. The streaming platform will release all episodes on the same day, sticking to its usual release pattern. The first episode of the TV series is titled “The Ship.” However, Netflix hasn’t released the official titles of the remaining episodes, possibly to prevent any spoilers.

If we look back at the previous TV series from Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, it’s safe to say that each episode of 1899 will feature a runtime of 50-60 minutes. So, you’ll get more than enough content to binge-watch this weekend.

We're just a little over a week out from the Netflix's most-awaited series #1899Netflix, from the creators of DARK! pic.twitter.com/iBpsTXFAv6 — LetsCinema (@letscinema) November 9, 2022

Of course, we’ll have to wait until November 17th to see what 1899 offers in terms of story. However, let’s say that we won’t be disappointed. Currently, the TV show is sitting at an IMDB rating of 9.1 and an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

When writing this post, there’s no confirmation regarding the second season of 1899. However, it’s also important to note that the creators have yet to announce 1899 as a limited series either. So, there’s a good chance that the streaming platform and the creators have future plans for the series. If the first season is received well by the audience, the network may announce a second season soon enough.