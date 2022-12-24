5 of the Best Indie Games from 2022

As we begin to slip into another video game-packed year, let’s take a look back at some top-notch indie titles that graced our screens in 2022.

Even though AAA titles gripped the nation with the likes of God of War Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part 1, 2022 was also a fantastic year for independent developers. Thankfully, in recent times, indie games have shared the spotlight with “the big boys” and have come into their own right.

We take a look at some of the best indie titles we have loved over the course of the year (this is an opinion and will obviously differ from others so if yours isn’t on here, there’s no need to get your knickers in a twist and let us know!)

5 – Vampire Survivors

Screenshot from Vampire Survivors launch trailer C/O Poncle

Sometimes it’s the simplest and most basic things in life that can give us the greatest pleasure. Vampire Survivors may look like something your parents played in their heyday but looks can be deceiving, especially when it comes to compelling roguelike gothic horror.

What makes Vampire Survivers so addicting and compelling is the overwhelming urge to never give up, even when surrounded and then constantly dying at the hands of bloodthirsty ghouls, cats and beefy bosses. Everything in the game is built to make it impossible to resist that next stage making Vampire Survivors the perfect escape game from that thing they call “real life”.

4 – Sifu

Screenshot from Sifu launch trailer C/O PlayStation

We are on a roll here with difficult games but Sifu is a hard one to pass up. A stylish yet gritty and revengeful beat-em-up, developer Sloclap hit the ground running with their masterful take on martial arts-style gameplay.

With its incredibly smooth combat and impactful animation, Sifu’s brutal learning curve may only appeal to those who need more bite for their money. Still, it’s certainly one not to be missed if you’re a fan of Japanese heritage married together with hard-hitting combos and counters.

3 – Escape Academy

Screenshot from Escape Academy – Launch Trailer C/O PlayStation

If you love escape rooms but can’t actually be bothered to get up and go out into the winter’s air to partake for real, then Escape Academy is right up your street, and all from the comfort of your sofa. What makes this game a great pick for 2022 is that you can play with friends online and also offline in couch co-op mode regardless of their gaming knowledge as there’s a range of puzzle difficulties.

Working out how to escape each room through brilliantly thought-out and fresh puzzles really brings Escape Academy into its own and is a must for family and friend get-togethers.

2 – Cult of the Lamb

Screenshot from Cult of the Lamb launch trailer – C/O DevolverDigital

Who hasn’t wanted to start their very own cult at some point in their lives? I know I have. If Animal Crossing was a bit too cutesy but you enjoyed the element of managing land and the people on it, then the dungeon-crawling murder fest draw of Cult of the Lamb should bring your evil tendencies to bay.

Packed with adorable (for now) woodland creatures, sharp gameplay and mall-goth meet folk horror aesthetics, Cult of the Lamb has and will continue to keep players engaged for hours on end. If you do happen to get bored with your cult members, you can always simply cook and eat them for added devious behavior.

1 – Stray

Screenshot from Stray Release date trailer – C/O Annapurna Interactive

Regardless if you’re a dog or a cat person, this little brave orange kitty will knead its way into your heart. From its very first trailer, I knew Stray would be a game I needed to play, mostly because I love cats but also due to its gorgeous art direction and its pulling at the heartstrings storyline.

Needless to say, Stray won me over and became my top pick for 2022. Although the mechanics are fairly straightforward, Stray’s world is stunning so everywhere you decide to go with this little fluff ball, be prepared for jaw-dropping visuals and a fully interactive world.

