We’re returning to the Continent this holiday season for another dose of intense fantasy action and we reveal where The Witcher: Blood Origin was filmed.

Blood Origin has been billed as a miniseries containing four episodes only, meaning its narrative will be contained to one season.

Created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and adapting The Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the main The Witcher series on Netflix set 1200 years prior, following the first Witcher and the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres.

The Witcher: Blood Origin Filming Schedule

Filming for The Witcher: Blood Origin began in August 2021 and wrapped in November of the same year.

Jodie-Turner Smith was originally hired to play the role of Éile, however, the actor had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Sophia Brown later joined the cast in July 2021, one month before filming began.

Due to the nature of Blood Origin’s content, French actor and martial artist, Céline Tran, was hired to play Yeoh’s stunt double. Yeoh does a lot of fighting sequences herself in most productions, however, the involvement of a stunt double suggests we’re in for some intense sequences.

The Witcher: Blood Origin – Cr. Lilja Jonsdottir, COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Where was The Witcher: Blood Origin Filmed?

The Witcher: Blood Origin was filmed around various locations in the United Kingdom and Iceland.

Filming began in South Iceland, particularly around Nauthúsagil, which is famous for its waterfall, Seljalandsfoss and Skogafoss.

Additionally, Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull volcano and the surrounding glacier and lava fields were also visited to lend Blood Origin those sprawling landscape shots.

Over in the UK, Cow & Calf Rocks, Ilkley Moor, Ilkley, Bradford, and West Yorkshire were all visited for on-location shooting.

Lastly, Arborfield Studios, situated just outside of central London, was used for additional filming contained within its stages.

Meet The Witcher: Blood Origin Cast

Marcella and Beauty and the Beast star Sophia Brown will be leading the Blood Origin cast as Éile, alongside Time Magazine’s ‘Icon of the Year’, Michelle Yeoh, and British treasure Lenny Henry.

Additionally, fans will notice that Joey Batey is returning as Jaskier from the main The Witcher series.

Below, we have listed the full cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin:

Sophia Brown – Éile

– Éile Michelle Yeoh – Scian

– Scian Laurence O’Fuarain – Fjall

– Fjall Lenny Henry – Chief Druid Balor

– Chief Druid Balor Mirren Mack – Merwyn

– Merwyn Nathaniel Curtis – Brían

– Brían Dylan Moran – Uthrok One-Nut

– Uthrok One-Nut Jacob Collins-Levy – Eredin

– Eredin Lizzie Annis – Zacaré

– Zacaré Huw Novelli – Callan “Brother Death”

– Callan “Brother Death” Francesca Mills – Meldof

– Meldof Amy Murray – Fenrik

– Fenrik Zach Wyatt – Syndril

– Syndril Aidan O’Callaghan – Kareg

– Kareg Karlina Grace-Paseda – Cethlenn

– Cethlenn Kim Adis – Ket

– Ket Hebe Beardsall – Catrin

– Catrin Tomisin Ajani – Captain Olyf

– Captain Olyf Zachary Hart – Leifur

– Leifur Minnie Driver – Seanchai

– Seanchai Jordan Whitby – Jaonos

– Jaonos Daniel Boyarsky – Sabadel

– Sabadel Joey Batey – Jaskier

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Witcher: Blood Origin releases on December 25, 2022, on Netflix.

Show all