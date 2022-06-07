5 Pride month Manga releases of 2022 that you need to know about

Pride month 2022 is here and the list of queer manga releases for the month looks promising.

From the makers of Whispered Words, Takashi Ikeda releasing the new manga in pride month 2022 to Sachimo finally dropping the 4th volume of Black or White, here are the top 5 manga releases of the month that you can’t look away from.

Yoshi Tsukizuki/ Until I Met My Husband teaser poster

10 Pride month Manga releases of 2022

Here are all the pride month manga releases of 2022 that you can’t miss out on.

Black or White volume 4

The popular manga Black or White will be back for volume 4 on June 14th, 2022.

The summary of the book reads, “Shige has landed a co-starring role on a TV drama with Tatara, a senior actor who happens to know of his secret relationship with fellow actor Shin. And because of Shige’s lack of confidence in his own acting skills, Tatara issues him an ultimatum—either make this role his signature performance or stop dragging Shin down and end their relationship. Shige has a hard time accepting that other man also care about Shin, but he knows he must do whatever it takes to stand by Shin’s side as his equal!”

Where to read: Get Black or White volume 4 here.

The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This Vol. 1

Creator of the manga turned anime Whispered Words, Takashi Ikeda is back with a new release on June 7th, 2022.

The new offering of Takashi Ikeda revolves around a thirty-two-year-old scriptwriter Sakuma Ellie and twenty-two-year-old rookie voice actress Inuzuka Wako who have become roommates with a strictly professional relationship. But that’s just the pretense. In reality, Sakuma Ellie and Inuzuka Wako are very much in love and the story recounts their happy memoir of a beautiful relationship.

Where to read: Get The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This Vol. 1 here.

Takashi Ikeda/ The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This Vol. 1 teaser image

Until I Meet My Husband

Written by Ryousuke Nanasaki along with Yoshi Tsukizuki’s art, the new manga Until I Meet My Husband depicts a memoir of gay activist Ryousuke Nanasaki and the first religiously recognized same-sex marriage in Japan.

In the manga, Ryousuke Nanasaki takes the readers through a bunch of firsts of his life; From high school crushes to finding a person in the community in a different time than now, the stories were first released as a collection of essays first and now they are being turned to a manga format.

Release date: Until I Meet My Husband will be released on June 21st, 2022.

Where to read: Get the manga here.

If I Could Reach You, Volume 7

The final volume of If I Could Reach You will also be released this month. The summary of the final volume says, “An urgent SOS flashes on Uta’s phone screen. It’s from Kaoru. Despite some time and distance away, she’s the one Kaoru called… She runs to meet Kaoru. At last, Uta hears what Kaoru has been keeping bottled up, and Kaoru resolves to take the next step.”

Release date: If I Could Reach You will be released on June 21st, 2022.

Where to read: Check out the new manga for both ebook and print format here.

tMnR/ If I Could Reach You teaser image

X-Gender Vol. 1

Written and drawn by Asuka Miyazaki, the storyline of X-Gender volume 1 has a unique take as it discusses Asuka’s sexual awakening at the age of 33.

The summary of the manga reads, “Asuka is neither a woman nor a man—they’re X-gender (a non-binary identity)—and they’ve realized they like women! Okay, now what? Adult films are fun to watch, but real sex is less appealing. Would having a penis make that better or worse? Periods already suck, and sex means more fluids from more people! This autobiographical manga follows Asuka’s feelings about their body, their relationships, and the fun (and sometimes terrible) experience of having an awakening in their thirties.”

Release date: X-Gender volume 1 will be released on June 14th, 2022.

Where to read: Check out the manga here for a print copy.

