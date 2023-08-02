While Game of Thrones fans were very vocal about how much they hated the show’s ‘rushed’ ending, a few of its actors have also voiced their disappointment. The latest actor to do so was Conleth Hill who portrayed Varys on the show.

Varys was one of the HBO show’s most intriguing characters. At first, he came across as a suspected villain but soon shocked fans with his sense of doing right for the realm and justice for the people. Varys, who seemed to be aiding the Lannisters in the earlier seasons, soon switches camps and joins the Targaryen queen Daenerys. He is one of the last men standing till the very end of the show. Nowm the actor who portrayed Varys is speaking up about his thoughts on Game of Thrones‘ ending.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Conleth Hill portrayed Varys in Game of Thrones

Conleth Hill is an Irish actor who is best known for portraying Varys in Game of Thrones. The actor, who is 58 years old, has played key roles in several television and film productions.

Most recently, he appeared on the show Vienna Blood (2019-2022). His other recent role is in The Power of Parker (2023). The latter show follows Martin Parker, portrayed by Conleth, an ambitious businessman who lives a fulfilling life. However, his series of bad decisions land him in big trouble with both his wife and mistress.

Conleth’s other acting roles have been in Holding (2022), Magpie Murder (2022), Dublin Murders (2019), and more.

Actor was ‘inconsolable’ after GOT’s ‘rushed’ ending

Conleth’s Varys was a key player in Westeros. Varys is a clever eunuch who is also known as the Master of Whisperers, due to his ever-ending list of ‘sources’ and gossip chains across the region feeding him news on the ground. He is highly intelligent, seems to be several steps ahead at every moment, and is also thinking about the overarching good of the realm.

However, the actor who portrayed the beloved Game of Thrones character recently spoke to The Times about the show’s ending. In his interview, he confessed feeling the series was “bit rushed”, as it reached the finale. He also stated he was “inconsolable” after seeing how the directors and writers ended the show.

“I felt that last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it,” he said.

Many fans were upset about how Varys was killed off in season 8 of the show. Daenerys burns him alive with dragon fire after discovering he had conspired to kill Daenerys by trying to poison her. She discovers he wanted to support Jon Snow’s claim to the throne and not her own.

The actor also said: “I thought I’d done something wrong. Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all.”

He also expressed his frustration about the direction his character was moving towards.

“I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been. I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another,” he shares.

