Fans fell in love with Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu when they first got together, and things are no different now. Right from their missions to the time they spend healing their wounds, the trio ensures that all their moments give anime and manga fans something entertaining. If you loved their dedication while being a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, you would be surprised to find out that in an alternate universe, they are not so perfect.

The alternate Demon Slayer universe explored

The alternate Demon Slayer universe takes place in Weekly Shonen Jump Spoof 4-Koma and author Koyoharu Gotouge introduces the band Chic-N-Scruffy Democracy. While the name might sound interesting, their music wasn’t so much.

In the manga, readers find out that the debut music, ‘Melancholy of Explosive Sound Skin’ and ‘Modern Sense of Smell’ was so bad that it made listeners dizzy and nauseous. The lead vocalist for the band was none other than Tanjiro, Zenitsu played the shamisen, Insouke was responsible for taiko, and Tengen took control of the harmonica.

What makes the entire band so interesting is that its two members, Tanjiro and Inosuke are tone-deaf, which means, they may not have any idea what real music sounds like.

A look at what happened in the Demon Slayer so far

Season 3 of Demon Slayer recently finished and fans got to see the Swordsmith Village arc being covered. The plot for the series was picked right after the Mugen Train movie and the Entertainment District arc.

Sadly, Zenitsu and Inosuke do not make an appearance on the show and the majority of the storyline focuses on Tanjiro and Nezuko.

Nonetheless, there is a lot that season 3 offers as fans get to see Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, as well as, demon slayer Genya in action.

Where to watch season 3

Season 3 of Demon Slayer is currently streaming on Crunchyroll along with the other seasons.

Viewers from Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, India, and Thailand can stream the show on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

