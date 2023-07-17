Demon Slayer’s fans were left devasted when Kyojuro Rengoku died in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. However, it also led to several donut memes spreading on social media.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train was released in 2020 and proved to fans that they have a lot to look forward to when the next season of the show premiers. However, it also left a big hole in the hearts of the fans as they were devasted to find out about Rengoku’s death, a character that was short-lived in the anime. While his death led to some tears, others could not stop sharing the donut meme.

Rengoku’s donut meme explained

Anime and manga lovers would know that Rengoku’s tragic death took place at the hands of Akaza, the third-rank demon of the Twelve Kizuki.

If you recall, the incident happened when Akaza punched him in the stomach and his hand tore through Rengoku’s body. However, time did not permit Akaza to remove his hand on time, and he was forced to cut his hand to escape perishing in the sunlight.

The tragic scene where Rengoku waits for his death while having Akaza’s hand intact has often been joked about with a donut comparison due to the unsettling scene that follows.

A look at season 3 of the show

Season 3 of the show premiered in April 2023 and captured the Swordsmith Village arc. The story picked up right after the Mugen Train movie and the Entertainment District arc.

This season also saw Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji reemerging after they were introduced in season 1 for a brief period.

Fans also got to learn new things about Nezuko Kamado who helped Tanjiro Kamado in their fight against the upper rank.

Where to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train

You can watch the movie on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The movie is also available on Hulu.

At the moment, Netflix is not streaming this movie. However, fans from Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan can use the platform to stream the first three seasons of the anime.

