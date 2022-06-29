An Unusual Last of Us Easter Egg is Found Hidden in The Sims 4

Unless you’re really into your plants, this green-fingered Last of Us reference in The Sims 4 could very well go unnoticed.

Naughty Dog’s latest announcement is on the tip of everyone’s tongue. The Last of Us Part 1, as it’s now known by, will see Joel and Ellie refreshed and updated in a full remake. Players will travel the apocalyptic epic adventure again when it’s released this September. But if you can’t wait until then and need a little TLOU fix, The Sims 4 has a surprise for you.

The Easter egg in question was spotted by Katarina on Twitter who runs an Abby stan account. While they were, presumably, decorating their garden – as one does in The Sims 4 – Katarina stumbled upon an usually described type of plant.

The strange reed is called “Jerry’s Reed” and for those who are fans of The Last of Us, you will spot straight away that it’s a reference to Jerry Anderson, father of Abby and lead doctor among the Fireflies who was trying to find a cure for the Cordyceps brain infection at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The description under the plant reads: “This particular strain of reeds was originally grafted by scientists and doctors at St. Mary’s Hospital as part of their research into experimental vaccines intended to counter parasitic fungal infections. It never amounted for much, other than its ability to attract fireflies.”

Sims 4 has a Last of Us reference in it ?? pic.twitter.com/weWYBwQDxD — Katarina ? Abby Stan Account (@AbbyStanAccount) June 28, 2022

I guess we all know what Last of Us fans will be filling up their Sims 4 gardens with now and here’s hoping it brings all the fireflies to the yard – who doesn’t want some crossover chaos.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake is set to launch on Friday, September 2, 2022, which marks almost a decade since the game first captivated the hearts of players in 2013.