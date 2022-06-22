PlayStation Store Mid-Year Deals Promotion Is Now Live
PS4 and PS5 owners have the chance of scooping up some good deals this month using Sony’s latest PlayStation Store promotion.
The new mid-year deals event is now live and can be found on the PS Store Tab, or via the official PlayStation Store website.
And it will be worth checking everything out as Sony has confirmed that there will be hundreds of deals to choose from over the coming weeks.
Mid-Year Deals On PlayStation Store
Sony’s Mid-Year Deals Promotion is now live on the PlayStation Store and will be available until Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The deals are scheduled to disappear at Midnight on the same day local time, meaning you don’t have to track regional scheduling differences. The Tech giant has also revealed its level-up promotion which makes it possible to purchase DLC content at a lower price.
This includes deals on the following games and expansions:
- Fortnite – Tech Future Pack
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- Bloodborne: The Old Hunters
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass
- 500 Rust Coins
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Pack
- 500 Neverwinter Zen
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
- Rogue Company: Rogue Edition
- SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
- Warframe: Initiate Pack (2022)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass
The complete list of discounts available on the PS Store this week can be found here, with Sony adding today: “The Mid-Year Deals promotion starts at PlayStation Store June 22. For a limited time you can enjoy up to 75% off select PlayStation titles, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5.”
Highlights from this month’s PS Store deals can be found below and include the following games:
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized
- 7 Days to Die
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- A Way Out
- Action Arcade Wrestling
- Additional Character Pack 1-7
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition (Cold Iron)
- Anthem
- Aragami – Nightfall
- Aragami: Shadow Edition
- Armikrog
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Ghostrunner PS5
- Glass Masquerade – Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY
- Godfall Challenger Edition PS4
- Godfall Challenger Edition PS5
- Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition
- Golem Gates
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Imploder Weapon Bundle
- GreedFall – Gold Ed.
- GRID Legends – Deluxe Edition
- GRIP – Digital Deluxe
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Star Renegades
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- Star Wars Heritage Pack
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
- STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
- Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Street Fighter V
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
- Super Star Wars
- Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K22 Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition
- Xuan Yuan Sword 7
- Yaga
- Year 7 Deluxe Edition
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition
- YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol