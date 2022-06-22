PlayStation Store Mid-Year Deals Promotion Is Now Live

PS4 and PS5 owners have the chance of scooping up some good deals this month using Sony’s latest PlayStation Store promotion.

The new mid-year deals event is now live and can be found on the PS Store Tab, or via the official PlayStation Store website.

And it will be worth checking everything out as Sony has confirmed that there will be hundreds of deals to choose from over the coming weeks.

Mid-Year Deals On PlayStation Store

Sony’s Mid-Year Deals Promotion is now live on the PlayStation Store and will be available until Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The deals are scheduled to disappear at Midnight on the same day local time, meaning you don’t have to track regional scheduling differences. The Tech giant has also revealed its level-up promotion which makes it possible to purchase DLC content at a lower price.

This includes deals on the following games and expansions:

Fortnite – Tech Future Pack

Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass

500 Rust Coins

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Pack

500 Neverwinter Zen

Tekken 7 – Season Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass

Rogue Company: Rogue Edition

SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass

Warframe: Initiate Pack (2022)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass

Mark the midway point of the year with some huge game discounts in PlayStation Store’s Mid-Year Deals promotion! https://t.co/FUfaaCDNHA pic.twitter.com/UD9zxbhnhe — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 22, 2022

The complete list of discounts available on the PS Store this week can be found here, with Sony adding today: “The Mid-Year Deals promotion starts at PlayStation Store June 22. For a limited time you can enjoy up to 75% off select PlayStation titles, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5.”

Highlights from this month’s PS Store deals can be found below and include the following games:

1979 Revolution: Black Friday

428: Shibuya Scramble

60 Seconds! Reatomized

7 Days to Die

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

A Way Out

Action Arcade Wrestling

Additional Character Pack 1-7

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition

AI: The Somnium Files

Alan Wake Remastered

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition (Cold Iron)

Anthem

Aragami – Nightfall

Aragami: Shadow Edition

Armikrog

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Ghostrunner PS5

Glass Masquerade – Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4

Goat Simulator: The GOATY

Godfall Challenger Edition PS4

Godfall Challenger Edition PS5

Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition

Golem Gates

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Imploder Weapon Bundle

GreedFall – Gold Ed.

GRID Legends – Deluxe Edition

GRIP – Digital Deluxe

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Star Renegades

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition

Star Wars Heritage Pack

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™

Steins;Gate Elite

Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace

STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town

Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition

Street Fighter V

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition

Super Star Wars

Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest – Complete Edition

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition

WWE 2K22 Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition

Xuan Yuan Sword 7

Yaga

Year 7 Deluxe Edition

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition

YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol