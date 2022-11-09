**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Episode 10 of the Star Wars series Andor has been dubbed another masterpiece, and with only two episodes left, we look ahead to preview the penultimate Episode 11 and confirm the release date and time.

Titled One Way Out, Episode 10 saw Cassian, Kino, and the inmates sprint ahead with their prison break, resulting in a full commandeer of Narkina 5. Elsewhere, Mon Mothma’s meeting with Davo Sculdun proved futile when the latter proposed a heinous union between their families, and Luthen’s Imperial mole was also identified.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Andor Episode 11 Release Date and Time

Andor Episode 11’s release date is Wednesday, November 16, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The prequel series debuted with a triple-bill premiere, however, the show has now settled to release one episode weekly on a Wednesday.

Andor Episode 11’s release time is Midnight PT, following the release time of many other Disney Plus shows, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Andor Episode 11 Preview

Episode 10 concluded with Cassian and Melshi making a run for it out of water, therefore, we’re likely to immediately catch up with them as they complete their escape.

Kino got left behind because he couldn’t swim, so there’s a chance we’ll touch base with him and hopefully, Cassian comes back for him.

With Mon’s financial efforts exhausted, the chancellor and Tay will have to devise a new plan in order to move money around discreetly, but with the Imperial’s eye firmly fixed on Axis, she might get away with moving quickly.

We also know Cinta is now on Ferrix and she may offer a hand to Bix and Maarva, who are both unfit to oppose the powers that be.

Now that we know Supervisor Lonni Jung is a rebellion mole for Luthen, it will be interesting to see him conduct his usual duties beside Dedra Meero.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: One Way Out – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andy Serkis gives us an inside look at Kino Loy & Cassian Andor's first encounter. A new episode of #Andor is streaming this Wednesday only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/xtLD4GKobh — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) November 7, 2022

By Jo Craig

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

