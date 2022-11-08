Aubrey Plaza Could Return as Shadow King in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is building steam as we fly towards 2023 with a flurry of new casting announcements, one being Aubrey Plaza, and we discuss who the actor could be playing in the MCU.

The jury is still out on whether Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will make a return in Coven of Chaos, since her status is unknown after she deliberately buried herself under Mount Wundagore at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision’s Jac Shaeffer is returning as writer and executive producer for the show’s dark comedy spinoff with Kathryn Hahn making a comeback as the titular witch. Other actors currently involved in the project include Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – The Details

Announced at Marvel Studios’ SDCC panel, the upcoming series starring Agatha Harkness – the witch you loved to hate from WandaVision – was slotted into the Phase 5 schedule and received a name change from House of Harkness to Coven of Chaos.

The title, Coven of Chaos, alone, suggests Agatha will be working with other witches in the Disney Plus spinoff and forming a coven throughout.

Coven of Chaos was slotted into the Winter 2023/24 slot in the Phase Five timeline, coming after Ironheart and before Daredevil: Born Again.

Aubrey Plaza Could Return as Legion’s Shadow King

Variety reported at the start of the month that The White Lotus and Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza was joining Coven of Chaos in an undisclosed role and fans already have an idea who she could play.

The 2017 FX series Legion from Noah Hawley has become somewhat of a forgotten gem, which cast Dan Stevens as mutant David Haller set in an alternate timeline from Fox’s X-Men movie series.

Plaza first portrayed Lenore “Lenny” Busker, David’s friend who died during the first episode, but she later returned as the main form of mutant Amahl Farouk and was later revealed to be the Shadow King.

Returning Plaza to the role in Coven of Chaos would automatically make the Legion series canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who Else Could Plaza Be Playing?

A couple of other options concerning Plaza’s role in Coven of Chaos include the demon Chthon, one of the Elder Gods and writer of the Darkhold. This villain has been teased for a while throughout Phase 4 and it wouldn’t be the first time Plaza has played a non-human threat.

Another option lies in Agatha’s son, Nicholas Scratch, who could receive a Rule 63 (gender-swap) in Coven of Chaos with Plaza playing the witch’s daughter instead of her son. Scratch is also a prominent foe to the Fantastic Four, and we all know that band’s arrival is imminent.

A third choice (and probably the most fun) is the Nazi witch Hilda Von Hate, known as the She-Witch of the SS who made a pact with Erida, the Goddess of Hatred. When Agatha joined the Department of the Uncanny during World War II, this put her and Hilda at odds and we can’t think of any other character better suited to Plaza’s acting chops.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere in late 2023.

