**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Another chapter of Star Wars canon is coming to a close when the Disney Plus season finale debuts next week and we look ahead to preview Andor Episode 12 and confirm the release date and time.

Episode 11, titled Daughter of Ferrix, saw the aftermath of Maarva’s death, which will have an influence over Cassian’s next move. Alongside Melshi, the pair had a rough escape from Narkina and Luthen spoke to Saw Gerrera about substantial sacrifices that had to be made for the greater good.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Andor Episode 12 Release Date and Time

Andor Episode 12’s release date is Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The prequel series debuted with a triple-bill premiere, however, the show has now settled to release one episode weekly on a Wednesday.

Andor Episode 12’s release time is Midnight PT, following the release time of many other Disney Plus shows, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Andor Episode 12 Preview – Season Finale

With the ISB counting on Cassian’s return to Ferrix for Maarva’s funeral, it seems likely that all parties will meet back where it all began.

Luthen, Karn, and the ISB are all anticipating Cassian’s return, which could provoke a spectacular confrontation.

As for the ending of Season 1, creator Tony Gilroy spoke to Radio Times to shed some light on how the first 12 episodes will end, considering Season 2 has already been green-lit:

“It could exist as the 12 episodes and we could have stopped. We could have left it there… It has an ending. We call this the education of Cassian Andor. In a way, by the time we get to the end of [episode] 12, he will have been on quite an odyssey from the sort of disillusioned, cynical roach that we met in the beginning.”

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 has 12 episodes in its count and the second season will also have 12 episodes.

The first season took place over the span of a year and season two is confirmed to take place over four years, leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: One Way Out – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11: Daughter of Ferrix – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Check out new concept art for iconic looks from #Andor. Credit: Andrey Ryabovichev.



Catch an all new episode Wednesday, streaming only on @DisneyPlus. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/a6hIghA2hw — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) November 14, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all