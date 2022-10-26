**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Andor saw another change of scenery for Cassian as he was forced into prison Narkina 5. With no chance of escape in sight, we look ahead to preview Episode 9 and confirm the release time.

Episode 8, titled Narkina 5, saw Cassian transported to the titular prison to serve out his six-year sentence. After meeting room leader Kino and the labor mates of Table 5, Cassian soon integrated into the workflow after 30 days, once adjusting to the brutality of stepping out of line. Elsewhere, Mon Mothma continued to work the room with Tay Kolma now on board her plan and Karn piqued the interest of the ISB, who warned him never to file a report on Cassian Andor again.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 9 Release Date and Time

Andor Episode 9 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The prequel series debuted with a triple-bill premiere, however, the show has now settled to release one episode weekly on a Wednesday.

New installments will arrive on the streaming platform at Midnight PT, following the release time of many other Disney Plus shows, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Episode 9 Preview

Episode 9 will surely see the narrative return to Narkina 5, where another time jump may be in place. This week’s entry saw “30 Shifts” pass, therefore, another bout of time may fly by since none of the rebels know where Cassian is.

Luthen will continue to strengthen the rebellion after Saw’s dismissal and it’ll likely be a race against time to see if the ISB or Vel find Cassian first.

With Karn scolded by the ISB, it is possible that he will take matters into his own hands, meaning three groups could be coming for Cassian.

With the ISB growing in force across the galaxy, we’ll also return to Ferrix to see how Bix’s interrogation goes alongside Maarva’s dwindling health.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

