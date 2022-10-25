Marvel fans have been waiting to see the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania since its debut at D23 and we explain who the returning Dale is and introduce you to comedian Gregg Turkington.

The trailer first appeared during Marvel’s D23 panel, however, the trailer was not streamed online and was only shown exclusively to the attendees of the event.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

Who is Dale from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Dale is a returning character from the first Ant-Man movie back in 2015 and known as the manager of Baskin Robbins.

Dale worked as the overseer in the ice cream shop when Scott was working there after being released from prison.

Despite being hired under a different name, Dale eventually found out about Scott’s criminal background and fired him.

However, we now see Dale has returned in the Quantumania trailer and he is likely using Ant-Man’s fame as clout for his shop.

Meet Gregg Turkington

Ant-Man’s Dale is played by Austrailian comedian, actor, musician, and writer Gregg Turkington.

Turkington is most notably known to perform stand-up comedy as the persona Neil Hamburger, whom he developed during the 90s.

The comedian also stars as a fictionalized variant of himself in the web series On Cinema alongside running independent label Amarillo Records, which distributed the star’s professional albums and other punk artists’ content.

In addition to starring in two Ant-Man entries, Turkington has also been in Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, as his Hamburger alias, as well as voicing Toby Determined in the Disney XD series Gravity Falls.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cast

Marvel fans are happy to see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily to the roles of Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, alongside her parents, played by Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Scott’s daughter Cassie has been recast with Kathryn Newton coming on board, replacing Emma Fuhrmann, and ScreenRant reported the recast was likely down to the studio’s want for a bigger star.

Below, we have included a list of all the confirmed actors and characters returning:

Paul Rudd – Scott Lang

Evangeline Lilly – Hope Van Dyne

Kathryn Newton – Cassie Lang

Jonathan Majors – Kang The Conqueror

Michelle Pfeiffer – Janet Van Dyne

Michael Douglas – Dr. Hank Pym

Randall Park – Jimmy Woo

We also know Bill Murray is involved in the project, who is all but confirmed to be playing Krylar, Corey Stoll is also rumored to be returning as Darren Cross alongside new villain M.O.D.O.K..

MODOK made his first comics appearance in 1967 as a supervillain opposite Captain America who was hellbent on scientific advancement through AIM. We remained faithful to his motivation in Marvel's Avengers, but with new twists & turns along the way! #Reassemble #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/wJzbMoltQx — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 2, 2020

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.

