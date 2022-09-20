Andor Release Date and Global Release Times on Disney Plus
The anticipated Star Wars series Andor is set to take flight this week and we confirm the release date and global release times on Disney Plus.
Andor kicked off Lucasfilm’s D23 panel last weekend, giving attendees and fans around the world a look at its final trailer.
Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.
Andor Release Date
Andor is scheduled to release on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on Disney Plus.
The prequel series will debut with a triple-bill premiere and will then settle down to air one episode every Wednesday.
Andor was previously scheduled to clash with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, however, the Marvel series was moved to Thursdays.
Andor Global Release Times
Cassian Andor will return in full force on the aforementioned date at Midnight PT, following the release pattern of other Disney Plus shows.
This release time translates to the following global release times for where you are in the world:
- Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
- British Time: 8 AM GMT
- European Time: 9 AM CET
- India Time: 12.30 PM IST
- Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
How Many Episodes are in Andor?
Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.
The entire narrative is confirmed to span five years leading up to the events of Rogue One, with the first season covering one year and the second season covering the remaining four.
Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full:
- Episode 1: TBA – September 21, 2022
- Episode 2: TBA – September 21, 2022
- Episode 3: TBA – September 21, 2022
- Episode 4: TBA – September 28, 2022
- Episode 5: TBA – October 5, 2022
- Episode 6: TBA – October 12, 2022
- Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022
- Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022
- Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022
- Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022
- Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022
- Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022
By Jo Craig