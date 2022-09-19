**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

In true Game of Thrones fashion, Episode 5 ended with a blood bath for one character, which manages to overshadow the entire royal wedding. Ahead of next week’s entry, we preview Episode 6 of House of the Dragon.

Episode 5 saw Viserys propose marriage between House Targaryen and Velaryon and Ser Criston also confessed his love for Rhaenyra. Alicent said a tearful goodbye to her father and her trust in the Princess soon grew cold by the end of the episode.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon Episode 6 Release Date and Time

House of the Dragon Episode 6, titled The Princess and the Queen, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 25, 2022, on HBO.

The episode will debut at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK will be able to watch Episode 5 at 2 am GMT on Monday, September 26, 2022.

US viewers can watch the new episode on HBO and HBO Max and fans in the UK can tune in via Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Episode 6 Preview – The Princess and the Queen

The biggest aspect to expect from Episode 6 is the show’s 10-year time jump, putting many years between the events of Episode 5 and next week’s entry, where Rhaenyra and Alicent actors, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey, will be replaced with Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

We will also get a taste of what married life is like between Rhaenyra and Laenor, after the former’s paramour killed the latter’s, and the outcome of the Princess and Alicent’s weathered trust will also be explored.

With the King’s health deteriorating rapidly in Episode 5, it is highly possible that Viserys will take a back seat with his illness, since Paddy Considine is credited to be in all ten episodes of the series.

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

A royal wedding.



House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

