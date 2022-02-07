Anime Fans Want MAPPA or Ufotable to do a Tokyo Ghoul Remake

Tokyo Ghoul is one of the most popular manga written and illustrated by Sui Ishida. The series features a fantastic story with several powerful characters. But sadly, the manga’s anime adaptation from Pierrot didn’t stand up to the manga’s remarkable quality. So, fans demand some other animation studios to remake the anime series.

Like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan, Tokyo Ghoul manga features several gruesome and violent fight scenes. In short, the art style in the manga is breathtaking yet brutal at the same time.

More: Rumor States That NieR Automata is Getting an Anime Adaptation

Jujutsu Kaisen | Official Teaser Trailer BridTV 8019 Jujutsu Kaisen | Official Teaser Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WGiUXKgdIu4/hqdefault.jpg 945915 945915 center 13872

When Pierrot premiered the anime back in 2014, everyone was excited to experience the story in animated form. However, the Tokyo Ghoul fandom felt nothing but disappointment after watching the anime.

Of course, Tokyo Ghoul was a decent anime TV show for fans who didn’t read the manga. But manga fans instantly knew that the anime didn’t even come close to what manga had to offer. So, it’s no wonder that several fans went on to Twitter to express their disappointment over the Tokyo Ghoul anime adaptation.

tw // tokyo ghoul anime

•

•

•

IMAGINE BEING ISHIDA AND SEEING THIS pic.twitter.com/2zSer69UJb — toshi CR: TG: RE (@toshiigoat) February 6, 2022

The Tokyo ghoul manga simply deserved better pic.twitter.com/0IvoJZJxMI — sandy ?? xiao and yae wife (@sandykujo) February 6, 2022

I will never stop being upset about how

bad they made Tokyo Ghoul. It

deserved SO MUCH BETTER. Sui

Ishida is one of the best mangaka out

here, his art is stunning pic.twitter.com/txhLve8mrV — M? is rumbling • (@suzuyastitches) February 7, 2022

Tokyo Ghoul Fans Want MAPPA or Ufotable to do the Remake

Right now, everyone in the anime community is only talking about Attack on Titan’s Final Season and Demon Slayer Season 2. MAPPA surprised everyone by giving us a stunning animation in AOT Season 4 Part 2. And the animation studio was working on the final season the same year when it released Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie in Japan.

On the other hand, Ufotable surpassed everyone’s expectations by giving us god-level animation in the Entertainment District Arc. And after watching the latest episode of Aot and Demon Slayer, fans can’t stop but wonder what if either one of these studios picks up Tokyo Ghoul.

who at mappa or ufotable do I gotta pay for them to do a Tokyo ghoul remake pic.twitter.com/n6bAy3KE2M — kate ? aot & kny spoilers !! (@dongwinwu) February 7, 2022

I'm just now wondering how much more awesome a few anime titles like naruto,one piece, tokyo ghoul etc. would have been if they were animated on the same level of demon slayer,fate series, jujutsu kaisen, attack of titan, violet evergarden and some other anime movies ? pic.twitter.com/2Z9j4d2gyC — M? (@_Akira09) February 7, 2022

Not sure why Tokyo Ghoul is trending but whenever Ufotable are done with Demon Slayer a Ghoul anime remake will print money ??? pic.twitter.com/G6sSTbSFTT — ForneverWorld (@ForneverWorld) February 7, 2022

Of course, it’s important to note that there’s no official word or even a rumor around Tokyo Ghoul Remake. But once you get familiar with Sui Ishida’s manga and compare it with the anime adaptation we’ve got, you can’t help but wish for one.