Rumor: NieR Automata is Getting an Anime Adaptation

Recently, a rumor surfaced on the internet stating that NieR Automata is getting an anime adaptation, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Developed by Platinum Games, NieR: Automata is a popular role-playing game that flaunts a playerbase of millions. Square Enix released the game back in 2017 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One. NieR Automata served as a sequel to 2010’s NieR, so it was almost after seven years that the community got another installment of the incredible series.

The RPG title was loved by most fans because of its story, combat, and immersive environment. So, it’s no wonder that several fans wanted to see an anime adaptation of NieR Automata.

More: Peacemaker Project Butterfly Explained

NieR Re[in]carnation | Final Chapter: White Autumn Trailer 2 BridTV 5486 NieR Re[in]carnation | Final Chapter: White Autumn Trailer 2 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6wagfBuxVG4/hqdefault.jpg 876289 876289 center 13872

NieR: Automata is Reportedly Getting an Anime Adaptation

According to SPANKU on Twitter, NieR Automata will get an anime adaptation, and we might hear an official announcement soon.

? NieR:Automata will be receiving an anime adaptation! pic.twitter.com/ljYLOC3qfR — SPANKU²? (@Spanku_u) February 4, 2022

Of course, it’s best to take this information with a pinch of salt until we hear something official. Nevertheless, the possibility of NieR Automata getting an anime definitely has the community talking. On one side, several fans are excited to see the war between human-made androids and the invaders in the form of an anime. However, it’s also important to point out that some fans are concerned about this rumor.

According to some people, NieR Automata is a perfect game that doesn’t need an anime adaptation. So, they went on to Twitter to share their concern for the same.

Still looking for something official about that rumors of nier automata getting an anime

Still not founding anything

Still at ease



Hope it's not true, I mean something to expand the universe like their recital concert could be awesome! But just take the game in an anime… Nopls — Andrix~ (@Webtoon_fan) February 3, 2022

If the rumors are true, I’d love to see 2B and 9S animated but I don’t think NieR; Automata would be a great anime adaption.



I don’t see how they could possibly adapt the story while conveying the game’s message… especially ending E. I think Automata is perfect the way it is. — jawohs (@jawohs) February 2, 2022

If NieR Automata gets an anime i'm going to be so pissed — pablo (@payball04) February 2, 2022

Of course, we’ve got some good TV shows and movies based on video games in the past few years, the latest one being Arcane. However, it’s also true that most video game TV series and movies didn’t live up to fans’ expectations. So, it’s no surprise that fans are worried after the NieR Automata anime adaptation rumor. But it’s best to wait for something official before jumping to any conclusions.