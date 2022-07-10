Anime Trending reveals the best anime from the Spring 2022 slate
The Anime Trending platform has just revealed its big winners from the Spring 2022 slate, including Spy x Family, Kaguya-sama and Ao Ashi.
As we move into the 2022 Summer broadcasting slate, many fans are still digesting what was a fantastic Spring of anime content.
Whilst we will all have our own personal list of the best shows from the last slate, many fans were busy sharing their week-by-week opinions through Anime Trending.
Now, the platform has finally shared its final list – so which were the big Anime Trending winners from the 2022 Spring anime slate?
Anime of the Season – Kaguya-sama: Love is War
The Anime of the Season award went to the third season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, titled “Ultra Romantic” which aired its 13-episode broadcast from April 9th – June 25th domestically in Japan.
As noted by Anime Trending on Twitter, the series is now the first show to win the coveted Anime of the Season award three times in the platform’s history.
Best New Anime of the season – Spy x Family
Unsurprisingly, the best new anime series of the 2022 Spring broadcasting slate went to Spy x Family. The series from CloverWorks and Wit Studios was extremely competitive with Kaguya-sama across its 12-episode broadcast but was ultimately pipped at the post by the rom-com series.
Other winners from the Anime Trending 2022 Spring slate included:
Favourite Male Character – Yuuchi Katagiri (Tomodachi Game)
Favourite Ship Couple – Izumi and Shikimori (Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie)
Favourite Female Character – Shikimori (Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie)
Favourite Supporting Male Character – Kabe Taijin (Ya Boy Kongming!)
Favourite Supporting Female Character – Kurumi Tokisaki (Date A Live)
Favourite Opening Theme Song – Chiki Chiki Bam Bam by Queendom (Ya Boy Kongming!)
Favourite Ending Theme Song – Comedy by Gen Hoshino (Spy x Family)
Favourite Action or Adventure Anime – Ao Ashi
Favourite Comedy Anime – Spy x Family
Favourite Drama Anime – Dance Dance Danseur
Favourite Fantasy Anime – The Rising of the Shield Hero
Favourite Music Anime – Ya Boy Kongming!
Favourite Mystery or Psychological Anime – Summer Time Rendering
Favourite Romance Anime – Kaguya-sama: Love is War
Favourite Slice of Life Anime – Spy x Family
Favourite Sports Anime – Ao Ashi
Favourite Supernatural Anime – Summer Time Rendering
MyAnimeList rankings show a similar pattern
Arguably the biggest and most popular user-based anime feedback website remains MyAnimeList and the following series featured as the highest-rated shows from the 2022 Spring slate.
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic – 9.15/10
- Spy x Family – 8.86/10
- Kingdom season 4 – 8.81/10
- Summer Time Rendering – 8.41/10
- Ya Boy Kongming – 8.3/10
- Komi Can’t Communicate – 8.18/10
- Ascendence of a Bookworm season 3 – 8.1/10
- Ao Ashi – 8.01/10
- Dance Dance Danseur – 7.94/10
- The Demon Girl Next Door season 2 – 7.9/10
