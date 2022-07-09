We rank our seven best opening theme songs from the Summer 2022 anime broadcasting slate, with some tracks set to be ‘playlist material’.

Anime opening theme songs; there are some good ones and there are some bad ones, but we all have our own personal list of the best introduction tracks in history.

Well, the 2022 Summer anime broadcasting slate is finally here and by July 9th, the vast majority of series have either premiered directly in Japan or at least, shared their OP’s on social media.

Whilst every fan will certainly have their own idea of the top tracks from the new slate, we doubt that many fans will have taken the time to listen to all of the available OPs so far – here is our list of the seven best anime opening theme songs for Summer 2022.

The Seven best anime openings from Summer 2022

1. Uncle From Another World – “Story” by Mayu Maeshima

Uncle From Another World is an Isekai comedy series that is yet to actually premiere for most international fans – which is why its 1st rank placement on this list may surprise fans.

The good news is that the anime is set to debut via Netflix on July 20th and the series arguably features the best opening theme song from the Summer 2022 slate.

The opening theme song is called “Story” and is performed by Mayu Maeshima, the official music video was shared to the Kadokawa Anime YouTube channel.

2. Call of the Night – “Daten” by Creepy Nuts

Call of the Night is being simulcast on the HiDive streaming platform, but fans around the world should certainly not disregard the series just because it’s not on Crunchyroll.

The opening theme song is “Daten” by Creepy Nuts is a seriously ‘Boppy’ jazz tune that only gets better the more times you listen to it; it lands as our 2nd best OP from the Summer slate.

The opening sequence for the anime has been shared on YouTube by the Noitammina Official Channel.

3. The Prince of Tennis – “I Can Fly” by YOSHIKI EZAKI x Bleecker Chrome

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup is the latest instalment in The Prince of Tennis franchise and arguably has the best opening of any broadcast so far.

Performed by both Yoshiki Ezaki and Bleecker Chrome, the song “I Can Fly” already has its own music video via the FEEL ME Official YouTube channel.

4. Shadows House season 2 – “Shall We Dance? by ReoNa

Shadows House is finally back with its second TV season and the series is following up with another fantastic opening theme song.

“Shall We Dance” is performed by the incredibly talented ReoNa and whilst an official music video remains under wraps, the song is featured on YouTube under the ReoNa Topic.

5. Classroom of the Elite – “Dance In The Game” by ZAQ

Classroom of the Elite is arguably the biggest anime series of the Summer 2022 slate and certainly has an opening sequence that you don’t want to skip past.

The opening theme song is called “Dance In The Game” and is performed by ZAQ, with the entire sequence animation now available through the Crunchyroll YouTube channel.

6. Yazuka Guide to Babysitting – “Mirai no Hero Tachi e” by Takeyaki Shou

The Yazuka Guide to Babysitting manga has finally been adapted for TV and thankfully, the anime has an opening theme song that does the series justice.

Performed by Takeyaki Shou, “Mirai no Hero Tachi e” is available as the opening sequence through the series’ official YouTube channel.

7. My Isekai Life – “Mujikaku no Tensai” by Non Stop Rabbit

Last, but certainly not least, is the opening theme song for My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World.

“Mujikaku no Tensai” is performed by Non Stop Rabbit and similarly to Shadows House, the opening theme song is available under the Non Stop Rabbit Topic on YouTube.

Honourable mentions for best OP of the slate

Made in Abyss – “Katachi” by Riko Azuna

Yurei Deco – “1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 LOVE” by Clammbon

Bucchigire – “Ichiban Hikare!” by Takanori Nishikawa

Vermeil in Gold – “Abracada-Boo” by Kaori Ishihara

My Stepmoms Daughter is my Ex – “Deneb to Spica” by DIALOGUE+

Lycoris Recoil – “ALIVE” by ClariS

What is your favourite opening theme song from the 2022 Summer anime slate and do you agree with our rankings? Let us know in the comments below!

