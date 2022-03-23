Arkham Knight mod implements Christian Bale’s Batman moves

The number of Dark Knights in DC’s universe is beginning to contest with Marvel’s Multiverse of Spider-Men and the Bats are starting to spill over into different worlds.

We take a look at a recent Arkham Knight mod which has implemented Christian Bale’s movements from Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy into the game.

Christian Bale served as the Caped Crusader for the entirety of Nolan’s trilogy, with The Dark Knight quickly becoming the fan-favorite Batman film of all time. With the release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, however, first place is still being debated.

More: Ben Affleck’s Cancelled Batman Movie Had Promising Concept Art

The Batman | Main Trailer BridTV 8717 The Batman | Main Trailer 964683 964683 center 32600

Arkham Knight Mod

Modder and YouTuber LödedGarbage shared their latest mod with viewers for Arkham Knight, with the intent to make the game’s fighting style as accurate as possible to The Dark Knight trilogy.

The modder’s demonstration showed Batman throwing some heavy punches to a group of rooftop thugs, and masterfully dodging incoming bats to the head.

The community felt like this could be the gateway into more mods of this ilk for the game and, of course, someone requested a Robert Pattinson mod straight away and there were even a few people backing an Adam West moveset.

Christopher Nolan gave Batman a new lease of life

While Batman’s live-actions have targeted an older audience before, with Tim Burton’s adaptations in the 80s and 90s, Christopher Nolan’s version brought the character full circle after Joel Schumacher’s colorful shows.

Nolan injected politics and morality into his films to create a more serious tone, alongside the stunt work and gadgets which are always fun to witness in action. The second film also featured one of the best-crafted performances of the Joker by Heath Ledger.

Complete with a masterful score from Hans Zimmer, The Dark Knight trilogy has gone down in cinematic history, particularly The Dark Knight, which stands as one of the best comic book films of all time.

More: The Batman: Is [SPOILER] Selina Kyle’s father in DC Comics?

DC fans debate which is better: The Dark Knight or The Batman

This fan made it clear which film the public voted for, with The Batman pulling out way ahead of The Dark Knight:

The Batman or The Dark Knight — Frank Castle (@TheDrkPunisher) March 16, 2022

Another fan clearly made their mind up by sticking to Batman Begins and The Dark Knight over The Batman:

Finally saw The Batman. Overall, very solid movie. It doesn't usurp Batman Begins or The Dark Knight for me, but it is still a very solid entry. My only real complaint is that the phone call Selena gets from Annika is a little too convenient and contrived. — Nielzabub (@nielzabub) March 23, 2022

Lastly, this fan hit the nail on the head by stating that DC fans don’t need to love one or the other:

I loved The Batman. I also love The Dark Knight. It doesn't have to be love one or the other. — Ross Miller (@rosstmiller) March 7, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]