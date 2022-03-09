**Warning – Major spoilers ahead for The Batman**

Not only has The Batman delighted DC fans around the world with an insane dose of action and gothic detective work, but it’s also given the fandom lots of theories and Easter eggs to ponder over.

We explore one particular twist in Matt Reeves’ adaptation which presents a surprising figure as Selina Kyle’s father. We also compare this direction to the comics to see if it was taken directly from the source material.

Starring Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright, The Batman is thought to take place during the earlier years of Bruce Wayne’s vigilante and will play out like a well-oiled detective narrative.

Who is Selina Kyle’s father in The Batman?

During the end of the second act, it is revealed that mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) is Selina Kyle’s (Zoë Kravitz) father.

After Batman sends Selina on an undercover operation in the Iceberg Club, she is confronted by popular DC villain Falcone, who has an intimate conversation with Selina which rouses Batman’s suspicion.

Selina later reveals to the Dark Knight that Falcone is in fact her biological father and Catwoman plans to kill him to seek revenge for what he did to her mother and friend Annika. She and Batman also discover that he is at the head of Gotham’s corruption.

Is Falcone Selina’s father in the comics?

Like most comic-book characters, Selina Kyle has had a number of varying backstories depending on the narrative.

The 2011 relaunch of New 52 introduced drunk Bryan as Selina’s father, alongside Maria Kyle as her mother. This narrative then leads Selina to discover that crime boss Rex Calabrese is her real father. The Rebirth era also has Bryan as Selina’s father.

In Batman: Dark Victory, however, Selina is led to believe that Carmine Falcone is her biological father, despite never being able to find proof. 2014’s Catwoman: When in Rome continues Selina’s hunt for proof, which leads her to Italy to investigate her parents. It is there where Selina learns that Falcone’s wife, Louisa, possibly had another child who was given up for adoption.

Despite Selina’s best efforts, these narratives never 100% confirm that Falcone is Selina’s biological father, and instead, a little mystery is left surrounding her parentage.

Fans react to Catwoman’s twist

Straight off the bat (pardon the pun), this fan applauded Reeves’ choice to head down this path, highlighting how Selina’s biological parents had never been confirmed in the comics.

More #Batman stuff and skip by if you don’t like spoilers but I really liked the Selina Kyle twist. It’s been inferred for years in the comics that Carmine Falcone is her father but never actually confirmed so I like that Reeves chose to go in that direction — Imani (@youdoingtoomuch) March 6, 2022

Additionally, this fan felt “conflicted” by the twist during a screening of The Batman.

Selina Kyle: "HE'S MY FATHER."#TheBatman



Me in the theater feeling conflicted by that reveal: pic.twitter.com/WCPJqXTSjy — Thin Poppa Pump |?| (@MillyBeamen) March 7, 2022

Lastly, another fan had a hot take regarding Selina’s controversial line about “rich white men” in the film, highlighting that she was possibly talking about her father.

The Batman Spoilers and Hot take.

Selina Kyle saying, "Rich white men" is justified since she's really talking about her father, who abandoned her. — ? (@antmanfalcon11) March 7, 2022

The Batman is now in theaters worldwide.