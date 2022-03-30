Attack on Titan: Do you share a birthday with any of these characters?
As Attack on Titan fans celebrate Eren’s birthday, many are wondering whether they also share their special day with any of the series’ characters?
Attack on Titan is only a matter of days away from concluding its fantastic fourth television season.
However, the series’ main character is already trending worldwide on social media platforms as fans commemorate Eren’s birthday with some amazing artwork.
Now, many fans are curious as to whether they share birthdays with any of the characters from Attack on Titan.
The big birthday list of Attack on Titan
Attack on Titan is a very big series with an equally-large cast of characters, some of which even the most dedicated fans will have surely forgotten about.
However, with the world celebrating Eren’s birthday today, March 30th, many within the community are now wondering whether they also share a special day with any of the major characters.
Don’t worry, we are here to provide you with a full list of every known birthday for Attack on Titan’s characters so you never miss a chance to repost some amazing artwork in celebration!
All information here was provided by the series’ Fandom Wiki page, via various guidebooks, manga chapters and author comments, which is a must-stop destination for all your Attack on Titan questions and queries.
January:
- 6 – Oluo Bozado, one of Levi’s Special Operations Squad
- 8 – Keiji, Hange’s right-hand man
- 14 – Florian Reiss, Historia’s younger half-sister
- 15 – Historia Reiss
- 18 – Hannes, the soldier who saved Eren and Mikasa in episode 1
- 21:
- Ackerman, Mikasa’s dad
- Yelena
- Lisa Blouse, Sasha’s mother
- 22 – Kenny’s grandfather
- 23 – Surma, the trainee Jaegerist who beat Shadis
- 26 – Grisha Yeager
- 29 – Carla Yeager
- 30 – Eld Jinn, one of Levi’s Special Operations Squad
- 31 – Henning, one of the Survey Corp’s Mike Squad
February
- 2 – Frieda Reiss
- 4 – Kenny Ackerman
- 10:
- 14 – Traute Caven, Kenny Ackerman’s most-trusted soldier
- 17:
- 20 – Mitabi Jarnach, Garrison Corps soldier
- 23 – Kaya
- 28:
- Marlowe Freudenberg, one of the Survey Corp’s Klaus Squad
- Erwin’s father
- Peaure, Journalist at Stohess Berg Newspapers
March
- 8 – Fugo, Garrison Corps soldier
- 10 – Ian Dietrich, Garrison Corps soldier
- 12 – Lauda, Survey Corps soldier under Hange
- 20 – Tom, a trainee Survey Corps member
- 22:
- 24 – Mina Carolina, a Survey Corps member
- 30 – Eren Yeager
April
- 3 – Lara Tybur, the Warhammer Titan
- 5 – Eren Kruger, The restorationist spy known as The Owl
- 7 – Jean Kirstein
- 10 – Sandra, a Survey Corps member
- 12 – Hannah Diamant, a trainee Survey Corps member
- 14 – Gabi Braun
- 15 – Darius Zackly, the former commander in chief of Paradis military
- 20 – Thomas, one of the Survey Corp’s Mike Squad
- 24 – Moblit Berner, Hange’s personal assistant and messenger
- 25 – Louise
- 28 – Nifa, Survey Corps soldier under Hange
- 29 – Roy, Journalist at Stohess Berg Newspapers
May
- 2 – Connie Springer
- 10 – Hitch Dreyse
- 17 – Rod’s wife, mother to Frieda and Florian Reiss
- 19 – Urklyn Reiss, brother to Frieda and Florian Reiss
- 20 – Kuchel Ackerman, mother to Levi and sister to Kenny Ackerman
- 22 – Leonhart, adoptive father of Annie
June
- 1 – Anka, Garrison member
- 2 – Ogweno, foreign ambassador to Willy Tybur
- 5 – Mrs. Arlert, mother to Armin
- 6 – Ilse Langnar, the deceased scout who left a Titan notebook for Hange
- 9 – Gross, Marleyan officer
- 10 – Thomas Wagner, a trainee Survey Corps member
- 16:
- Marco Bott
- Griez, a Marleyan who was taken captive with Niccolo
- 18 – Nac Tias, member of Survey Corps
- 25 – Roeg, MP officer who drank Zeke’s wine
- 30 – Nanaba, one of the Survey Corp’s Mike Squad
July
- 5 – Tom Ksaver, former Beast Titan and mentor to Zeke
- 14 – Alma, mother to Historia
- 18 – Wim, member of Jaegerists
- 20:
- 23:
- 26:
- 30:
- Gunther Schultz, one of Levi’s Special Operations Squad
- Mr. Springer, father to Conny
- Reiner’s father
- 31 – Grice, Restorationist and uncle to Falco and Porco
August
- 1:
- 2:
- Kitz Weilman, Garrison member
- Onyankopon
- 5 – Pieck Finger
- 7 – Abel Reiss, Historia’s half-sister
- 10 – Marcel Galliard
- 11 – Lobov, Airship soldier killed by Gabi in Liberio
- 12 – Colt Grice
- 16 – Finger, Father to Piech
- 18 – Keith Shadis
- 26 – Ralph, member of Military Police
September
- 3 – Karina Braun, Mother to Reiner
- 5 – Hange Zoë
- 11 – Flegel Reeves, CEO of Reeves Company
- 12 – Holger, Jaegerist member
- 13 – Dot Pixis
- 15 – Rod Reiss, father to Historia
- 20 – Dita Ness, Survey Corps member
- 22 – Daz, Jaegerist member
- 24 – Rashad, Survey Corps soldier under Hange
- 26:
- 28 – Mrs. Yeager, Zeke’s grandmother
- 29 – Darius Baer-Varbrun, Survey Corps member
October
- 7 – Udo, Warrior Candidate with Gabi and Falco
- 8 – Floch Forster
- 9 – Gelgar, one of the Survey Corp’s Mike Squad
- 12 – Dirk Reiss, Historia’s younger brother
- 14 – Erwin Smith
- 20 – Klaus, leader of Klaus squad
- 23 – Fritz
- 28 – Djel Sannes, member of Military Police
November
- 1:
- Mike Zacharias, one of Levi’s Special Operations Squad
- Nile Dok, MP soldier who allowed Falco to escape with Gabi
- 3 – Armin Arlert
- 6 – Petra’s father
- 8 – Mikasa’s mother
- 9:
- Nick, leader of the Church of the Walls
- Artur Blouse, father of Sasha
- 11 – Porco Galliard
- 18:
- Mr. Arlert, Armin’s father
- Franz Kefka, Survey Corps member
- 19:
- 23 – Mylius Zeramuski, Survey Corps member
- 24 – Faye Yeager, Grisha’s sister
- 27 – Dimo Reeves, former CEO of Reeves Company
December
- 1 – Ms. Springer, Connies Mother
- 6 – Petra Ral, one of Levi’s Special Operations Squad
- 7 – Rico Brzenska, Garrison Member
- 15 – Abel, Survey Corps soldier under Hange
- 17 – Muller, Marleyan officer
- 18 – Moses Braun, Survey Corps member and the first on-screen death
- 20 – Samuel, Jaegerist member
- 21 – Theo Magath
- 25 – Levi Ackerman
- 26:
- 27 – Marlene, Survey Corps member
- 28 – Phil, Garrison member
- 30 – Bertolt Hoover
- 31 – Uri Reiss, Uncle to Historia
