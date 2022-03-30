Attack on Titan: Do you share a birthday with any of these characters?

By Tom Llewellyn

As Attack on Titan fans celebrate Eren’s birthday, many are wondering whether they also share their special day with any of the series’ characters?

Attack on Titan is only a matter of days away from concluding its fantastic fourth television season.

However, the series’ main character is already trending worldwide on social media platforms as fans commemorate Eren’s birthday with some amazing artwork.

Now, many fans are curious as to whether they share birthdays with any of the characters from Attack on Titan.

  • ATTACK ON TITAN: Special anime-themed gaming chairs arrive just in time for season 4 finale

Dauntless | Reach of Radiance Trailer

The big birthday list of Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a very big series with an equally-large cast of characters, some of which even the most dedicated fans will have surely forgotten about.

However, with the world celebrating Eren’s birthday today, March 30th, many within the community are now wondering whether they also share a special day with any of the major characters.

Don’t worry, we are here to provide you with a full list of every known birthday for Attack on Titan’s characters so you never miss a chance to repost some amazing artwork in celebration!

All information here was provided by the series’ Fandom Wiki page, via various guidebooks, manga chapters and author comments, which is a must-stop destination for all your Attack on Titan questions and queries.  

January:

February

March

April

May

June

  • 1 – Anka, Garrison member
  • 2 – Ogweno, foreign ambassador to Willy Tybur
  • 5 – Mrs. Arlert, mother to Armin
  • 6 – Ilse Langnar, the deceased scout who left a Titan notebook for Hange
  • 9 – Gross, Marleyan officer
  • 10 – Thomas Wagner, a trainee Survey Corps member
  • 16:
  • 18 – Nac Tias, member of Survey Corps
  • 25 – Roeg, MP officer who drank Zeke’s wine
  • 30 – Nanaba, one of the Survey Corp’s Mike Squad

July

August

September

October

November

December

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment
Tom Llewellyn
@grvadmin

As the resident-geek at HITC Entertainment, Tom covers everything from anime and manga to Korean dramas and World TV. Tom boasts an undergraduate degree in both Animal Behaviour from Aberystwyth University and a postgraduate degree Science Communications from UWE Bristol and has over 5 years’ experience in writing about the weird and wonderful world of global entertainment.

Read more of Tom's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know