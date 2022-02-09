Attack On Titan Edition Chair pre-orders arrive in time for Season 4

Pre-orders for the new Attack on Titan Edition Chair have arrived before the final curtain falls on Season 4.

SecretLab is launching a brand new Gaming Chair in 2022 that crosses over with one of the biggest events in the Anime Calendar.

Funimation has teamed up with the manufacturer to commemorate the Final Season of one of the most popular anime series of the decade.

The Titan Evo 2022 Attack on Titan Edition chair offers a clean design based around the Scout Regiment logo, while also borrowing from the official Scout uniform colours.

And that’s without mentioning the Wings of Freedom crest emblazoned on the back. Pre-orders have gone live during the Attack on Titan Season 4 episode rollout and are one of the first Secretlab collaborations of the year.

It joins pre-orders for both the new Witcher and Harry Potter chairs that use the same EVO layout design.

Attack on Titan | Final Season Eren & Reiner Crescendo Trailer BridTV 7985 Attack on Titan | Final Season Eren & Reiner Crescendo Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/TotW3a3Cn5k/hqdefault.jpg 945923 945923 center 32600

Attack On Comfy

There are three different size variations to choose from and Secretlab also provide an exhaustive list of other add-ons you can choose from.

The official description for the new chair design adds: “The Secretlab Attack on Titan Edition chair incorporates elements of the Scout Regiment’s uniform to create a nostalgic ode to the legendary series. Upholstered in Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette in a tan colour palette, the chair features harness strap detailing and khaki suede panels along with its side wings, a play on the omni-directional mobility gear the Scouts are equipped with when facing the Titans in combat.”

And according to some of the extra blurb, this new Attack on Titan Edition chair also includes a few freebies. As a special treat for fans, every chair also comes with a pack of Secretlab Leather Wipes Attack on Titan Edition. Apparently, these are Inspired by the surrealistic “Cleaning Levi” scene from both the manga and anime and are specially formulated to keep chairs in pristine condition.

Pre-ordering the new chair design today provides a shipping date scheduled for May 2022. With the final season now commencing, Episode 22 of Attack on Titan Season 4 is scheduled to be the next to air. This will happen on Sunday, February 13th, 2022, Monday, February 14th, 2022, depending on your region. Subbed episodes arrive on Funimation and Crunchyroll a few hours after its broadcast in Japan, with Hulu another option to watch on the same day of release.