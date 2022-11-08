It’s been four years since we saw T’Challa and Shuri visit California at the end of 2018’s Black Panther and Marvel fans have only recently discovered that one of the kids in the final scene is the same actor behind the internet’s Jamal meme.

The fandom will be treating Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a bittersweet event this week, after the tragic loss of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, and the sequel will also serve as the final movie in the MCU’s Phase 4 slate.

Co-written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the 2018 debut of the Marvel character and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

Black Panther Fans Spot Jamal Meme Actor Abraham Clinkscales

A sudden flurry of tweets has erupted recently from Marvel fans who discovered that the ‘Oakland Kid’ at the end of Black Panther was played by the same actor present in the popular Jamal meme.

Abraham Clinkscales appears during the final scene of the movie when T’Challa and Shuri return to the building where their father killed their uncle.

After announcing that he had bought the building and the surrounding ones to turn them into an outreach center, T’Challa calls his ship overhead the basketball court, surprising the kids playing – one being Clinkscales’ ‘Oakland Kid.’

no one knew that Jamal was on Black Panther 2018 movie ? pic.twitter.com/ub8JEJmJGe — Kurumates Air ? hiatus ??? (@kuruair1) November 7, 2022

What is the Jamal Meme?

The Jamal meme gained popularity on TikTok between September and October 2022, showing an old picture of actor Clinkscales captioned as the character ‘Jamal.’

The meme has gained controversy for its racist assumptions, where a scenario is presented with four perpetrators, three white suspects and one black, with one of the white suspects openly admitting they committed the crime, yet, Jamal is always the guilty one.

At its root, the Jamal meme is a comedic dig at white privilege, illustrating a clear use of racial prejudice over common sense. While many are angry over the meme’s existence, others are happy to support its use to expose racism on the social media platform.

This jamal meme is getting out of hand? pic.twitter.com/Vxg9SPx5v0 — UwU (@DADDYKIND6969) October 29, 2022

Clinkscales’ Black Panther cameo wasn’t the only role for the young actor to undertake. Instead, the appearance joins a long list of credits since 2014.

First appearing in the short, Broken Matters, Clinkscales has since appeared in movies Boo! A Madea Halloween, Brightburn, and Samaritan.

TV consumers will also recognize the actor from his character Young Alfred in Atlanta and Kelvin in P-Valley.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11, 2022.

