After episode 7 of Ayakashi Triangle was delayed worldwide, the anime has been confirmed to now restart its broadcast in July 2023.

With so many anime titles airing on the 2023 Winter anime slate, it remained incredibly difficult for fans to try to keep up with all of their favorite titles.

This was made even more difficult thanks to various delays, hiatus’ and postponements in Japan – especially concerning the Studio Connect adaptation of Ayakashi Triangle.

After episode 7 was delayed worldwide, it has now been confirmed that the Ayakashi Triangle anime will restart in July 2023 – here is everything that fans need to know.

Why was Ayakashi Triangle episode 7 delayed?

Ayakashi Triangle episode 7 was originally meant to premiere on Monday, February 20, and then again on Monday, March 21.

Both times, the anime series’ broadcast was postponed in Japan because of a rising number of coronavirus cases within the production company; meaning the international simulcast was also delayed.

The team noted in a press release how “Although this measure is based on unforeseen circumstances, we apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause to fans who have been looking forward to the film.” Adding that, “We appreciate your understanding.”

Unfortunately, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seriously affected titles from the 2023 Winter anime slate, with countless delays being confirmed due to a resurgence in cases.

These postponements notably included NieR: Automata, KanColle, UniteUp, The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Bofuri, and Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible,

Ayakashi Triangle to restart in July 2023

Today, March 28, the official Japanese website for the Ayakashi Triangle anime adaptation confirmed that the broadcast would resume in July 2023.

However, fans should note that the series resumption will not continue directly from episode 7; instead, the broadcast will restart from episode 1 in Japan.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 12-episode broadcast scheduled to begin in January 2023 has been moved to the sixth episode. It has been decided that episodes 1 to 12 will be broadcast again on each broadcaster from July 2023.”

A specific release date for the Ayakashi Triangle restart has not been shared but is likely to return to its existing broadcast slot on Monday, July 3 or Monday, July 7.

For fans watching on Crunchyroll, this means that we will likely see Ayakashi Triangle episode 7 in mid-August – the platform will not remove episodes 1-6 in the meantime.

“We apologize for the concern this may cause to the fans who have been looking forward to the work, but the production staff is working hard to deliver the work to everyone, so please wait until then.”

Unfortunately, the constant delays to Ayakashi Triangle has continued to impact how the global anime community’s response to the series, with many fans admitting to dropping the show after its first delay back in February.

The series is currently scoring an underwhelming 6/10 on IMDB, 62% on Anilist, 3.4/5 on Anime Planet, and 6.45/10 on MyAnimeList – one of the lowest-scoring titles from Studio Connect on MAL to date.

The good news is that a broadcast restart means a fresh slate for Ayakashi Triangle, both figuratively and literally since the series will now be focused on the Summer 2023 slate.

Fingers crossed that the anime can bounce back and regain some of its lost momentum come July 2023.

