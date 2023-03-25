Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series, and now, when it is coming up with Season 2, fans want to know as much information as possible. So, here’s some good news for every eager fan. Well, without taking much of your precious time, let us tell you that during Anime Japan 2023, the first trailer and release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been revealed. Besides that, the cast for the upcoming season was also announced.

A day before the big revelation at the event, we got to see the anime’s new key visual. Before that, we were delighted to see the character designs of younger Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto.

Adapting the Gojo’s Past Arc and Shibuya Incident Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will come to the screens on July 6, 2023. The newly released trailer shows that the forthcoming prequel season will take us back to the year 2006. We will witness the close friendship between Satoru Gojo and the main antagonist of the first season, Suguru Geto. Besides that, we will get to see what happened in Gojo’s past and why the two became enemies.

Talking more about the trailer, we also got a glimpse of Megumi’s father, Toji Fushiguro, who will be seen as Gojo’s Past Arc‘s main antagonist. Toji will be the new character whom we will see in the anime adaptation of the manga. Along with him, the trailer also revealed that Riko Amanai would also join the characters/cast in the second season.

Seeing the success of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it’s clear that fans will shower the same amount of love in the second season as well. Moreover, seeing the most admired character in his younger version will be too much fun.

If you want to watch the first season ahead of the upcoming season’s release, you can stream it on Crunchyroll.